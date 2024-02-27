Leicester score in extra time to dump Bournemouth out of the FA Cup

Leicester City bounced back from their recent Championship woes by reaching the F.A Cup quarter-finals for the first time since 2020/21, defeating Premier League outfit Bournemouth 1-0 after extra-time courtesy of Abdul Fatawu’s strike.

After two straight league defeats, Enzo Maresca made his ambitions in this competition clear, introducing nine fresh faces to the team that lost 3-1 to Leeds United last Friday as he eyes an immediate return to the PL.

In spite of that, the Foxes still had true F.A Cup pedigree in their ranks, with three of the squad that triumphed in 2021 making their presence featuring here.

The game’s first real chance fell the way of Getafe loanee Enes Ünal who, on his first start for the Cherries, latched onto Luis Sinisterra’s cut-back before seeing his effort cleared off the line by Hamza Choudhury.

At the other end, Ünal’s compatriot Yunus Akgün skewed his header wide of Mark Travers’ left hand post after a pinpoint Marc Albrighton cross.

The latter then rolled back the years on the stroke of HT, marauding forward before unleashing a strike from distance, only to be denied by the width of the post.

Match stats Flashscore

Changes were afoot for both sides at the break, as the two managers looked to inject more pace into the game.

The opener almost arrived in the most fortuitous of circumstances shortly after the restart, as Marcos Senesi’s inswinging cross evaded everyone including goalkeeper Jakub Stolarczyk before striking the same upright as Albrighton’s aforementioned attempt.

It was obvious that neither side fancied the prospect of extra-time as both pushed for a winner.

However, unfortunately for Bournemouth’s Milos Kerkez, Stolarczyck was in inspired form as he kept out the full-back’s effort.

An additional 30 minutes were ultimately required and, with the two sides firing 35 shots off target throughout the game, penalties appeared to be on the cards.

In the end, though, Sporting Lisbon loanee Fatawu produced a moment of magic for Leicester, curling a wonderful effort beyond the reach of Travers and into the top corner.

Although it turned out to be a nervy climax for the Foxes, who held out to claim their first victory in seven attempts at the Vitality Stadium.

Maresca will be hoping that this victory not only leads to more Cup success, but also inspires his side to return to their best in the league.

His Bournemouth counterpart Andoni Iraola, meanwhile, will turn his attention to keeping his team in the top flight, with the south-coast outfit eight points clear of the drop with 12 games left to play.

Flashscore Player of the Match: Hamza Choudhury (Leicester City)

Get all of our stats from this match here.