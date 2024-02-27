Leicester score in extra time to dump Bournemouth out of the FA Cup

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. FA Cup
  4. Leicester score in extra time to dump Bournemouth out of the FA Cup
Leicester score in extra time to dump Bournemouth out of the FA Cup
Leicester score in extra time to dump Bournemouth out of the FA Cup
Leicester score in extra time to dump Bournemouth out of the FA Cup
AFP
Leicester City bounced back from their recent Championship woes by reaching the F.A Cup quarter-finals for the first time since 2020/21, defeating Premier League outfit Bournemouth 1-0 after extra-time courtesy of Abdul Fatawu’s strike.

After two straight league defeats, Enzo Maresca made his ambitions in this competition clear, introducing nine fresh faces to the team that lost 3-1 to Leeds United last Friday as he eyes an immediate return to the PL.

In spite of that, the Foxes still had true F.A Cup pedigree in their ranks, with three of the squad that triumphed in 2021 making their presence featuring here.

The game’s first real chance fell the way of Getafe loanee Enes Ünal who, on his first start for the Cherries, latched onto Luis Sinisterra’s cut-back before seeing his effort cleared off the line by Hamza Choudhury.

At the other end, Ünal’s compatriot Yunus Akgün skewed his header wide of Mark Travers’ left hand post after a pinpoint Marc Albrighton cross.

The latter then rolled back the years on the stroke of HT, marauding forward before unleashing a strike from distance, only to be denied by the width of the post.

Match stats
Flashscore

Changes were afoot for both sides at the break, as the two managers looked to inject more pace into the game.

The opener almost arrived in the most fortuitous of circumstances shortly after the restart, as Marcos Senesi’s inswinging cross evaded everyone including goalkeeper Jakub Stolarczyk before striking the same upright as Albrighton’s aforementioned attempt.

It was obvious that neither side fancied the prospect of extra-time as both pushed for a winner.

However, unfortunately for Bournemouth’s Milos Kerkez, Stolarczyck was in inspired form as he kept out the full-back’s effort.

An additional 30 minutes were ultimately required and, with the two sides firing 35 shots off target throughout the game, penalties appeared to be on the cards.

In the end, though, Sporting Lisbon loanee Fatawu produced a moment of magic for Leicester, curling a wonderful effort beyond the reach of Travers and into the top corner.

Although it turned out to be a nervy climax for the Foxes, who held out to claim their first victory in seven attempts at the Vitality Stadium.

Maresca will be hoping that this victory not only leads to more Cup success, but also inspires his side to return to their best in the league.

His Bournemouth counterpart Andoni Iraola, meanwhile, will turn his attention to keeping his team in the top flight, with the south-coast outfit eight points clear of the drop with 12 games left to play.

Flashscore Player of the Match: Hamza Choudhury (Leicester City)

Get all of our stats from this match here.

Mentions
FootballFA CupBournemouthLeicester
Related Articles
FA Cup fifth round draw: Maidstone face Sheffield Wednesday or Coventry
FA Cup fourth round draw: Manchester City face Spurs in mammoth clash
Solanke on fire as Bournemouth thrash Swansea in FA Cup fourth round
Show more
Football
Newcastle beat Blackburn in the FA Cup after being forced to penalties
Haaland scores five as Man City knock Luton out of the FA Cup
Dortmund "not too good" in Bundesliga but top four finish remains the goal, says CEO
Brighton suffer blow as Mitoma likely to miss rest of season with injury
Reading docked two points for late payments to HMRC
Spain eye title in Women's Nations League final against France
Liverpool need a 'miracle' without key players in Southampton tie, Klopp says
Christopher Nkunku out as Mauricio Pochettino faces crucial clash with Leeds
Manchester United will not change approach against Forest, says Ten Hag
Most Read
Liverpool need a 'miracle' without key players in Southampton tie, Klopp says
Haaland scores five as Man City knock Luton out of the FA Cup
Brighton suffer blow as Mitoma likely to miss rest of season with injury
Reading docked two points for late payments to HMRC

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings