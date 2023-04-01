Solanke on fire as Bournemouth thrash Swansea in FA Cup fourth round

Bournemouth scored five times in the first half of their 5-0 victory against out-classed Swansea in the FA Cup fourth round on Thursday.

Andoni Iraola's team ran riot at the Vitality Stadium as goals from Lloyd Kelly, Alex Scott, Luis Sinisterra, David Brooks and Dominic Solanke put their Championship opponents to the sword.

Bournemouth had already beaten Swansea 3-2 in the League Cup this season when a last-gasp goal from Ryan Christie clinched Iraola's first victory as Cherries boss.

There was no need for any late dramatics this time as the Premier League outfit underlined the gulf between the clubs.

Bournemouth are the first team into the FA Cup fifth round this season, with the rest of the last 32 matches to be played on Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

Bournemouth had to come from two goals down to beat second-tier QPR in the third round.

But they took only 10 minutes to establish a two-goal lead of their own this time as Swansea were blown away on the windy south coast.

In the seventh minute, David Brooks' free-kick caused a panicked reaction from Swansea's Bashir Humphreys, whose decision to leave the ball allowed Kelly to net at the far post with a clinical half-volley.

Bournemouth struck again three minutes later as the dangerous Brooks made an incisive run before pulling his pass back for Scott to finish with aplomb.

It got even worse for Swansea four minutes later when Andy Fisher's misplaced pass was intercepted by Scott and the midfielder teed up Sinisterra, who rolled his shot into the far corner with ease.

Swansea tried to respond as Kyle Naughton hit the post with a powerful strike and Nathan Wood forced Bournemouth keeper Mark Travers into a good save.

But Brooks piled on the misery for the visitors in the 35th minute with a composed finish from Solanke's pass.

Solanke made it five in the 44th minute, applying the finishing touch from close range after Sinisterra whipped over an inviting cross.

No one could blame the dejected Swansea fans who decided to start the long journey home at half-time.

Those that left early did not miss much with Bournemouth taking their foot off the gas in the second half in a show of mercy.

The damage had already been done as Bournemouth cruised to their biggest win in all competitions since July 2021.

