FA Cup: Brighton and Bournemouth survive scares, non-league Maidstone stun Stevenage

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. FA Cup
  4. FA Cup: Brighton and Bournemouth survive scares, non-league Maidstone stun Stevenage
FA Cup: Brighton and Bournemouth survive scares, non-league Maidstone stun Stevenage
Updated
Maidstone beat Stevenage
Maidstone beat Stevenage
Profimedia
Non-league Maidstone United, the lowest ranked team left in the FA Cup, clinched a surprise 1-0 win against Stevenage to reach the fourth round for the first time.

There is a 69-place gap between George Elkobi's Kent-based club and third-tier Stevenage.

But in their first third round appearance since 1988, the National League South minnows made history as Sam Corne netted a penalty in first half stoppage-time before fans flooded the pitch in celebration at the final whistle.

In Saturday's other early third round ties, Leicester took a break from their Championship promotion push to beat Millwall 3-2 at The Den.

Ten points clear at the top of the Championship, the 2021 FA Cup winners were able to rest several players and still saw off Millwall through goals from Cesare Casadei, Ricardo Pereira and Tom Cannon.

Ipswich, who are second to Leicester in the Championship, moved into the fourth round with a 3-1 win at League Two side AFC Wimbledon.

There were scares for Premier League sides Bournemouth and Brighton before they reached the last 32.

Bournemouth came from two goals down at half-time to win 3-2 at second-tier QPR via strikes from Marcus Tavernier, Kieffer Moore and Justin Kluivert.

Inspired by Joao Pedro's double, Brighton won 4-2 at Championship outfit Stoke despite falling behind early on.

Sheffield United, bottom of the Premier League, cruised to a 4-0 victory at fourth tier Gillingham.

Chesterfield, who sit top of the fifth tier National League, nearly stunned Championship club Watford, taking the lead at Vicarage Road before losing 2-1.

Ten-man Eastleigh, another of the four non-league teams in the third round, earned a creditable 1-1 draw at fourth tier Newport.

Later on Saturday, inconsistent Chelsea smashed Championship side Preston 4-0, while surprise title chasers Aston Villa edged second-tier Middlesbrough 1-0.

See all the FA Cup results here.

Mentions
FootballFA CupMaidstoneStevenageBournemouthBrightonQPRStoke City
Related Articles
Alternative 2023 Premier League table: Villa second, Arsenal fourth
Every Premier League club's most important player heading into 2024
Who's Missing: Pau Torres doubtful for Aston Villa against Sheffield United
Show more
Football
Football Tracker: Lille score 12 in Coupe de France, Real Madrid playing fourth-tier side
Updated
Transfer News LIVE: Spurs set to sign Werner, Henderson seeking Premier League return
Updated
Late Matty Cash strike sees Aston Villa beat Middlesbrough in FA Cup
Second-half Chelsea goal blitz sinks Preston to secure FA Cup progression
Timo Werner wants loan move to boost Euro 2024 chances, RB Leipzig manager Rose confirms
PSG's Skriniar in need of operation after ankle injury at Champions Trophy final
Allegri says Juventus must not be complacent despite easy cup win over Salernitana
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta wants end to FA Cup replays amid busier schedule
Newcastle stay composed to dump rivals Sunderland out of FA Cup
Most Read
Rafael Nadal expresses doubt over Australian Open participation after Brisbane defeat
Football Tracker: Lille score 12 in Coupe de France, Real Madrid playing fourth-tier side
Transfer News LIVE: Spurs set to sign Werner, Henderson seeking Premier League return
Germany survive Australia comeback to set up United Cup final with Poland

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings