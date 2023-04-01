10-men Atletico Madrid hold on to vital win over struggling Sevilla

Atletico Madrid ran out victorious in the final La Liga match of 2023, as Marcos Llorente’s early second half strike saw Los Colchoneros to a 1-0 win at the expense of Sevilla, who were left teetering above the drop zone after just one win in 12 league outings.

A festive atmosphere was on show at the Metropolitano ahead of kick-off, as Atletico fans celebrated 12 years since the appointment of legendary coach Diego Simeone. And that spirit translated onto the pitch, where Alvaro Morata forced Marko Dmitrovic into a save during the opening moments.

The pressure continued deep into the first half, but Quique Sanchez Flores’ new-look defence – which kept a first clean sheet in 16 matches against top-flight opposition last time out – proved tricky to break down.

Contrastingly, last season’s UEFA Europa League winners struggled to retain possession throughout the half though, and were forced to defend numerous set pieces.

 Yet, Atleti looked jaded after five competitive games in under two weeks, and more creativity in attack would certainly be required in the second half. Diego Simeone duly rang the changes at half time, and his actions paid dividends almost instantly.

Marcos Llorente latched onto Koke’s long ball within seconds of entering the play, exchanging a somewhat fortunate one-two with a defender before sweeping into the far post.

The goal prompted play to open up, and Sevilla were granted a lifeline with 20 minutes to go, as Caglar Soyuncu saw red for a poor challenge on Lucas Ocampos. Given that he was just one goal from becoming Atletico’s all-time top scorer, Antoine Griezmann was less than impressed to be substituted.

But the defensive reinforcements, coupled with some fervent support from the home crowd, helped his side to see out the win.

Despite the red card, Atlético fans will be delighted to see their side emerge victorious after such a packed schedule, but they will know that they must put an end to a three-match losing streak away from home in the new year, if they are to cut into their seven-point deficit behind Girona and Real Madrid.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Rodrigo De Paul (Atletico Madrid)

Read more about the match stats here.

