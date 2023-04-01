Ancelotti praises 'stupendous' Bellingham after Clasico double seals comeback win

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti hailed Jude Bellingham (20) as "stupendous" after the midfielder scored twice to earn his side a 2-1 fightback win at Barcelona in Saturday's El Clasico.

Ancelotti said the Englishman kept surprising him with his maturity and that he gave Real the spark they needed to recover against a Barcelona side who dominated proceedings before succumbing due to two late stunners.

"(Bellingham) looks like a veteran out there because of his attitude. His first goal changed the dynamic completely of what was a difficult game for us," Ancelotti told a press conference after the match.

"I can't deny that we are all surprised with his vein of form, especially with his level and his effectiveness. He is everywhere on the field.

"Today he was stupendous and shocked everyone with his wonderful goal from the edge of the area."

Bellingham, LaLiga's top scorer with 10 goals, has made a smooth transition to Spanish soccer since his arrival from Borussia Dortmund in June.

"Bellingham's ceiling is easily scoring 20 or 25 goals this season," Ancelotti said.

"Even though we don't think of him as a goal scorer, at the moment he is scoring a lot of goals but we are expecting goals from the strikers as well."

Midfielder Luka Modric, who provided the assist to Bellingham's winner, also praised his team mate after another masterful performance.

"It seems like he's been here a long time, not three months. As they say in Spain, he landed on his feet. He exudes personality, character. It's no coincidence that he has adapted so well," Modric told DANZ.

"He's a top boy, with an extraordinary talent. I don't think even he can believe he's scoring so many goals. I congratulate him and I hope he keeps going, he can't slow down!"

