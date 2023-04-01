Atletico Madrid vs Sevilla postponed due to flood risk

The Madrid area is at risk of floods
The LaLiga match between Atletico Madrid and Sevilla on Sunday has been postponed due to the extremely high risk of flooding in Madrid.

"Facing the exceptional weather situation in Madrid ... the President of the RFEF, the Sports Minister and the CEOs of Atletico de Madrid and Sevilla, have taken the decision to postpone the match. The new date and time of the match will be communicated soon," LaLiga said in a statement on Sunday.

AEMET has issued a severe weather warning in the regions of Madrid, La Mancha and Andalusia.

Madrid mayor Luis Martínez Almeida has urged the population to stay home as the city is expecting "the heaviest rainfall since records began 49 years ago" over on Sunday afternoon.

Atletico are second in the LaLiga standings on seven points, level with Girona, Barcelona and Cadiz, five points behind leaders Real Madrid.

