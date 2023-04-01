Carlo Ancelotti in no rush to sign new Real Madrid deal amidst Brazil links

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. LaLiga
  4. Carlo Ancelotti in no rush to sign new Real Madrid deal amidst Brazil links
Carlo Ancelotti in no rush to sign new Real Madrid deal amidst Brazil links
Ancelotti's contract is due to expire at the end of the season
Ancelotti's contract is due to expire at the end of the season
Reuters
Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti said he still has plenty of time to make a decision over his contract with the LaLiga club, despite being repeatedly linked with the top job at the Brazil national team.

Ancelotti's contract is due to expire at the end of the season, with ex-Brazilian FA (CBF) president, Ednaldo Rodrigues, having said the 64-year-old is the preferred candidate to replace Tite, who left after Brazil's quarter-final exit at last year's World Cup.

Asked in a press conference if Real would award him a new contract as a Christmas present, Ancelotti quipped: "I already got my present, which was to stay here as the head coach of Real Madrid and that is the most important thing.

"As I said, we still have time to think about that (contract extension)," added the Italian, speaking ahead of Real's home game against Villarreal.

"But in terms of presents, tomorrow my players could give me one by winning this match. The thing I want the most is to finish well this year by winning these two games left, so we can have a quiet Christmas."

Real, who are second in the LaLiga standings, will be looking to provisionally overtake leaders Girona with victory over 14th-placed Villarreal later on Sunday.

Mentions
FootballLaLigaReal MadridVillarrealGirona
Related Articles
Barcelona face Valencia under fire after shock defeats to Antwerp and Girona
Dario Felman column: Assessing Bellingham and Yamal, young Argentines on the rise
'New Leicester' Girona can win LaLiga, says ex-Spain winger Luis Garcia
Show more
Football
Football Tracker: AC Milan three up against Monza, Arsenal taking on Brighton
Updated
Barcelona lose more ground in title race as Valencia claim draw at Mestalla
Seething Pep Guardiola says Manchester City deserved draw after careless play
Sevilla sack coach Diego Alonso after run of disappointing results
'We needed a drastic change': Mauricio Pochettino relieved as Chelsea end losing run
Fulham's Marco Silva blasts referee and VAR after Raul Jimenez red card
Bournemouth vs Luton called off after Tom Lockyer suffers cardiac arrest
Updated
Bilbao continue impressive home record as they cruise past title-chasers Atletico Madrid
Manchester City throw away two goal lead at home to Crystal Palace
Most Read
Bournemouth vs Luton called off after Tom Lockyer suffers cardiac arrest
Football Tracker: AC Milan three up against Monza, Arsenal taking on Brighton
Manchester City throw away two goal lead at home to Crystal Palace
Who's Missing: Erling Haaland doubtful for Manchester City against Crystal Palace

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings