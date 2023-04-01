Court probes 'possible systemic corruption' aiding Barcelona

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. LaLiga
  4. Court probes 'possible systemic corruption' aiding Barcelona
Court probes 'possible systemic corruption' aiding Barcelona
Barcelona allegedly made payments to a company owned by a senior refereeing official in Spain
Barcelona allegedly made payments to a company owned by a senior refereeing official in Spain
Reuters
A Spanish court said that soccer giants Barcelona may have benefited for almost two decades from "possible systemic corruption" within the country's refereeing committee, court documents seen by Reuters showed on Tuesday.

Investigating judge Joaquin Aguirre Lopez said he believed that any other LaLiga team that competed against Barcelona between 2001 and 2018 - when the club made alleged payments to a company owned by a senior refereeing official - may have been harmed by the alleged scheme and could take legal action.

In March, prosecutors filed a complaint over alleged payments of more than 7.3 million euros over 17 years to firms owned by Jose Maria Enriquez Negreira, who was vice-president of the football federation's refereeing committee (CTA) from 1993 to 2018.

Barca's arch-rivals Real Madrid had joined the prosecution in the lawsuit as a damaged party.

"It is presumed by pure logic that FC Barcelona would not pay vice-president Negreira around 7 million euros since 2001 if they were not benefited by him," Aguirre said in Tuesday's ruling rejecting Barca's appeal against Real Madrid's participation in the complaint.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has denied wrongdoing
Profimedia

Other first-division teams could potentially have been harmed as well, he said, if proven that the CTA assigned referees to certain matches according to criteria unrelated to their technical qualities.

Reuters has been unable to reach Negreira. Barcelona and Real Madrid were not immediately available for comment.

"In any case, we are facing a novel form of possible illegitimate retribution for football referees," he added.

According to the judge, Negreira was responsible for ranking and evaluating the referees. However, no evidence has been found so far of Negreira paying referees to influence match results, Aguirre said.

The court also opened a separate case to investigate alleged money laundering by Negreira, his son and the network of companies through which Barcelona's alleged payments were made.

In a statement in February, Barcelona denied any wrongdoing, saying it had paid an external consultant who supplied it with "technical reports related to professional refereeing". It was a common practice among professional football clubs, they said.

Mentions
FootballBarcelonaReal MadridLaLiga
Related Articles
Barcelona must raise their game ahead of tough Villarreal LaLiga clash
Barcelona set up new home at Olympic Stadium without suspended boss Xavi
Bellingham fever fuels Real Madrid hopes for upcoming 2023/24 LaLiga campaign
Show more
Football
Spain fire Vilda as women's team coach, name female replacement
Updated
Choosing England over Ghana a 'natural progression' for Nketiah
Manchester United under pressure to act over Antony assault claims
Former Rangers striker Morelos signs for Brazilian club Santos
Evan Ferguson out of Ireland's Euro qualifiers with knee injury
FA 'to pursue Guardiola' should Southgate quit England post
Man City to face Club Leon or Urawa Red Diamonds in Club World Cup
Villarreal sack manager Setien after poor LaLiga start
Inter Milan coach Inzaghi extends contract until 2025
Most Read
US Open fan ejected for using 'most famous Hitler phrase'
Serbia's Simanic has kidney removed after injury at World Cup
United States and Serbia cruise into World Cup semi-finals
Team of the Week: Ronaldo and Haaland show class again

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
+18

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings