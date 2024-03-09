Girona back to winning ways with comfortable victory over Osasuna

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. LaLiga
  4. Girona back to winning ways with comfortable victory over Osasuna
Girona back to winning ways with comfortable victory over Osasuna
Girona are back into second
Girona are back into second
AFP
Girona bounced back from an away defeat against RCD Mallorca to reclaim second spot in LaLiga with a 2-0 victory over CA Osasuna, recording a third consecutive home clean sheet in the process.

Girona made a purposeful start to break the deadlock inside the opening 15 minutes at a damp Estadi Montilivi. Viktor Tsygankov's neat reverse pass found the well-timed run of Portu, who produced a composed finish beyond Sergio Herrera to register his fourth league goal of the season.

After struggling to contend with Girona’s early pressure, Osasuna had to wait until the 29th minute to produce their first shot in anger, with Johan Mojica fizzing a long-range shot past the left post of a relieved Paulo Gazzaniga.

The hosts ultimately saw out the remainder of the half to take a slender advantage into the interval. The Blanquivermells thought they should have been given the opportunity to double their advantage just after the hour mark when Savio went down under Alejandro Catena’s clumsy-looking challenge.

Match stats
Statsperform

With the referee unmoved, the contest continued with a corner, which was met by the towering Artem Dovbyk and kept out by the quick reactions of Herrera.

As the contest drifted into the final 15 minutes, Yan Couto shimmied onto his left foot before attempting to sneak a shot in at the near post, only to see his tame effort comfortably stopped by the diving Osasuna goalkeeper.

It was then the turn of Couto’s fellow substitute Cristhian Stuani to spurn a golden opportunity to put the game to bed, with the experienced forward blazing over from a promising one-on-one situation.

The home side thought a second would never come when Sávio saw his 85th-minute strike chalked off for a foul, however, just moments later, both he and Girona were able to celebrate a legitimate goal when the Brazilian linked up with Aleix García to poke the ball into the bottom corner.

Savio celebrates his goal
AFP

A second straight home win moves Míchel’s troops to within four points of Real Madrid, who play host to RC Celta de Vigo on Sunday evening. Meanwhile, Osasuna remain in 10th spot after seeing their four-game unbeaten run come to an end.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Sávio (Girona)

See a summary of the match

Mentions
FootballLaLigaGironaOsasuna
Related Articles
Leaders Real Madrid turn attention to ex-boss Benitez's struggling Celta Vigo
Xavi feeling 'liberated' after announcing sudden departure from Barcelona
Football Tracker: Title challengers Girona defeat Osasuna to move back above Barcelona
Updated
Show more
Football
Dortmund laud 'great' Jadon Sancho after goalscoring return against Bremen
German FA denies contact with Jurgen Klopp over national team job
Arsenal manager Arteta praises Ramsdale's courage after error against Brentford
Havertz strikes late as Arsenal grab vital win over Brentford to move top of Premier League
'Dangerous' Bayern have found their 'spark', warns hat-trick hero Harry Kane
Inter extend lead at Serie A summit to 18 points after hard-fought win over Bologna
Relegation-threatened Cadiz claim shock win over Atletico Madrid
Warnock steps down as Aberdeen boss after victory in Scottish Cup
Most Read
Football Tracker: Title challengers Girona defeat Osasuna to move back above Barcelona
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says Aaron Ramsdale should be in England's Euro squad
Defending champion Elena Rybakina pulls out of Indian Wells
Anthony Joshua demolishes Francis Ngannou with brutal second round knockout

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings