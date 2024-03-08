Lamine Yamal stunner guides Barcelona to tight victory over Mallorca

Lamine Yamal’s stunning strike ensured Barcelona moved up to second in LaLiga and extended their unbeaten run to eight games across all competitions, as they secured a hard-fought 1-0 win over Real Mallorca at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys.

With Xavi serving a touchline suspension after picking up a fifth yellow card of the season, it was his brother and assistant Oscar Hernández who took centre stage in the dugout. He witnessed the Blaugrana begin the match with confidence, following early sighters of goal for Raphinha and Jules Koundé.

Barça struggled to build on that early momentum, but were awarded a penalty when José Manuel Copete was penalised for clipping Raphinha in the box. However, İlkay Gündoğan stepped up and saw his subsequent spot-kick saved by Predrag Rajković, while Yamal was challenged in his attempts to divert the rebound goalwards.

This provided a fresh injection of confidence for Mallorca, as Sergi Darder played a sublime pass into the box which narrowly missed the onrushing Vedat Muriqi and Cyle Larin. Larin was then sent racing through on goal and looked to play in Muriqi, but the latter was thwarted thanks to Pau Cubarsí’s superb challenge.

It proved to be a frustrating first half for Barça, compounded when Raphinha was withdrawn after appearing to pick up a knock during the penalty incident and replaced by Fermín López before the break.

Raphinha was taken off after picking up an injury Profimedia

Barcelona came out after half time with more intensity and almost broke the deadlock in emphatic fashion when Yamal’s ferocious, curling strike cannoned off the bar. Gündoğan then linked up well with Marc Guiu, but Rajković was on hand to make a comfortable save.

The hosts freshened up their attack with the introductions of Vitor Roque and Robert Lewandowski just past the hour mark, and the latter laid the ball on a plate for the Brazilian, who headed over the bar from close range.

Xavi’s men were looking for an individual moment of magic from someone, and it came courtesy of Yamal. The 16-year-old showed maturity beyond his tender years to send an unstoppable finish past a motionless Rajković, as the teenager came to Barça’s rescue.

Yamal celebrates his goal Profimedia

It was a goal worthy of winning any game, and the stand-out moment in an otherwise cagey contest where Mallorca more than played their part.

Los Piratas are now winless in 11 away league matches, but Javier Aguirre will take plenty of heart from this performance against a Barcelona team that looked largely unconvincing amid the backdrop of a nervy Catalan crowd.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Lamine Yamal (Barcelona)

