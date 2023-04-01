Real Madrid's Eder Militao to undergo knee surgery after suffering ACL tear

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. LaLiga
  4. Real Madrid's Eder Militao to undergo knee surgery after suffering ACL tear
Real Madrid's Eder Militao to undergo knee surgery after suffering ACL tear
Militao looked to be in serious pain when he came off
Militao looked to be in serious pain when he came off
Profimedia
Eder Militao (25) became the second Real Madrid player to suffer an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury this week, after goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois (31), and the LaLiga club said on Sunday that the defender would require surgery.

Militao was injured when he hyperextended his knee early in the second half of Real's 2-0 win over Athletic Bilbao on Saturday in their LaLiga opener. The defender was in tears as he was helped off the pitch.

"After the tests carried out on our player Eder Militao, he has been diagnosed with a rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee. The player will undergo surgery in the coming days," the club said.

Militao could be sidelined for several months, just like Courtois who also required surgery after tearing the ACL in his left knee during a training session on Thursday.

Militao's injury leaves only three fit centre-backs for Real as the season gets underway -- Nacho, Antonio Rudiger and David Alaba.

Mentions
FootballLaLigaGabriel Militao EderReal MadridCourtois ThibautAth Bilbao
Related Articles
Bellingham leads Real Madrid to comfortable opening day win over Bilbao
Carlo Ancelotti says Real Madrid are not searching for Courtois replacement
Editors' Picks: European football back with a bang in France, Spain and England
Show more
Football
Football Tracker: Chelsea set to host Liverpool as Spurs begin life after Kane with a draw
Updated
Spurs begin life after Kane with positive display in draw at Brentford
Roberto Mancini's resignation as head coach ends 'significant page' in Italy's history
Updated
Record signing Harry Kane unveiled as Bayern player, says he joined to win titles
Transfer News LIVE: Al-Hilal targeting Neymar deal, Mbappe set to stay at PSG
Updated
Missed opportunity for France as they fall at quarter-final hurdle again
Gustavsson hails game-changing Matildas as Australia celebrates historic win
Sweden prepared for Spain's mix of US and Japan, says Natalie Bjorn
Kylian Mbappe to be reinstated back into PSG first team squad after remarkable U-turn
Updated
Most Read
Football Tracker: Chelsea set to host Liverpool as Spurs begin life after Kane with a draw
Cristiano Ronaldo wins first title at Al-Nassr with brace in Arab Club Champions Cup final
Transfer News LIVE: Al-Hilal targeting Neymar deal, Mbappe set to stay at PSG
Declan Rice was a crucial addition but Thomas Partey remains Arsenal's key cog in midfield

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |