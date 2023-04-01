Ruibal rasper rescues point for Betis against rusty Real Madrid in LaLiga

Ruibal rasper rescues point for Betis against rusty Real Madrid in LaLiga
Real Madrid couldn't break Betis down
LaLiga table-toppers Real Madrid surrendered two points as Real Betis came from behind to rescue a 1-1 draw. Despite a hard-earned result, Los Verdiblancos have won just one of the last 10 matches between the two at the Estadio Benito Villamarin (D3, L6).

Having won each of their last four LaLiga home fixtures, Betis fans were in high spirits ahead of the visit of league leaders Real Madrid.

Los Verdiblancos’ recent string of low-scoring games that have produced just four goals in as many matches combined with their 0-0 draw here last season against Los Blancos may also have boosted the hosts’ hopes of emerging undefeated.

A solid first-half performance did little to dampen those aspirations, with Ayoze Perez forcing a save from Andriy Lunin, yet it was unquestionably the visitors who were on top despite failing to carve open Betis before the break.

Former Madrid man Isco forced another save out of Lunin with a sliding effort at the near post, but within 10 minutes of the restart, Carlo Ancelotti’s side were ahead.

A delicate lofted pass from Brahim Diaz was taken in his stride by LaLiga top scorer Jude Bellingham, who calmly chested down and slotted the ball through Rui Silva’s legs.

Ancelotti was yet to see his side concede in an away match at Betis, but with less than 25 minutes remaining, full-back Aitor Ruibal sent a rasping shot flying beyond Lunin’s outstretched glove to level the scores.

Betis players celebrate their equaliser
Isco came within inches of stealing all three points for the hosts when he turned onto the post before Joselu’s effort trickled just wide at the other end.

Ultimately, there was nothing to separate the two sides as Betis held on to preserve their undefeated home league record this season (W5, D3) whilst extending their run to 11 league games without defeat (W4, D7).

Key match stats
As for Real Madrid, a run of three straight LaLiga wins comes to an end, with Girona having the opportunity to retake top spot when they take on Barcelona on Sunday.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid)

See all the match stats here.

LaLiga's top five after the match
Football Tracker: Inter leading Udinese, PSG looking to extend Ligue 1 lead
Squad not good enough, says United's Ten Hag after Bournemouth drubbing
McGinn's goal enough to continue Aston Villa's hot streak against Arsenal
10-man Monaco rally to down Rennes and move back into Ligue 1 top two
Last-gasp Atalanta edge AC Milan 3-2 on the back of Lookman's double
'Great feeling' for Mohamed Salah after scoring landmark 200th Liverpool goal
Tavernier stars as Bournemouth demolish Manchester United at Old Trafford
Bayern Munich lose ground in title race as they are thrashed by Eintracht Frankfurt
Liverpool come from behind to beat Crystal Palace and go top of the Premier League
