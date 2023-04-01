William Carvalho charged with a possible crime of sexual assault

William Carvalho during a Portugal press conference
William Carvalho during a Portugal press conference
LUSA
Real Betis and Portugal's William Carvalho (31) will testify this Tuesday February 6th, from 9:30am in the ninth Court of Instruction of Seville as accused of a possible crime of sexual assault.

The incident, revealed by OK Diario, according to the complaint, took place in August, last summer, when the complainant, who lives in Ibiza, travelled to the Andalusian capital at the invitation of the footballer himself.

After dining in a restaurant and going out,the woman claims that she woke up in a hotel room with signs of violence on her body and without remembering exactly what had happened, although she does remember being grabbed by the neck by William Carvalho, and being forced to perform sexual acts on him, according to the claimant.

The statement of the Portuguese olayer will be made as an investigation and some type of action against him is not ruled out, such as the withdrawal of his passport so that he cannot leave Spain or even a more serious action such as imprisonment.

Mentions
FootballCarvalho WilliamBetisLaLiga
