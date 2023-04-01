'Categorically false': Real Madrid deny Mbappe negotiations

Real Madrid denied Saturday they are in negotiations to sign Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe (24) at the end of his contract in June 2024 after recent reports suggested they were in talks.

"In view of the information issued and published recently by different media outlets, in which there is speculation about alleged negotiations between the player Kylian Mbappe and our club, Real Madrid wishes to state that this information is categorically false and that no such negotiations have taken place with a player who belongs to PSG," said Madrid in a statement.

Spanish newspaper Marca said Thursday that Madrid envisage Mbappe joining the club next year, with the squad believing "he will land at the Santiago Bernabeu".

Mbappe has been courted by Madrid for several years but turned Los Blancos down by signing a new contract with PSG in May 2022 despite reports he had agreed to join Real Madrid.

In the summer, Mbappe was frozen out by PSG until August 13th after refusing to extend his contract.

He was not invited to the pre-season tour in Japan and South Korea and missed the French champions' first Ligue 1 match during the dispute.

Mbappe was eventually brought back into the fold after holding "constructive and positive discussions" with the club.