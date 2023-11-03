PSG outclass Montpellier to move back to Ligue 1 summit

Paris Saint-Germain extended their winning run against Montpellier to 10 games, and eight consecutive home league victories, as they dismantled their opponents 3-0 at the Parc des Princes to go top of Ligue 1.

Montpellier’s last seven away league games have seen one team lead to-nil at the break, and this match was no different. PSG took a 1-0 lead into the second half thanks to Lee Kang-In, who opened his L1 scoring account after 10 minutes.

The South Korean unleashed a left-footed shot into the top corner, after Kylian Mbappé dummied Achraf Hakimi’s cross.

Ousmane Dembele was particularly lively for the hosts in the first period, beating his man constantly on the wing and unleashing efforts on goal, one of which was well-saved by Benjamin Lecomte at his near post.

The visitors’ only real chance of the half fell to Teji Savanier inside just two minutes, but his shot was well-blocked by Nordi Mukiele on his first start this season.

However, PSG asserted their dominance in the second period and doubled their advantage before the hour mark. Warren Zaire-Emery followed up his goal against Brest last week with another tonight, latching onto Dembele’s delightful backheel. Just a few minutes later, it was 3-0, as substitute Vitinha scored with his first touch, with Hakimi grabbing another assist.

The Parisians were denied a fourth in stoppage time, as another substitute Gonçalo Ramos’ headed goal from Mbappé’s delicate flick was adjudged to be offside.

Luis Enrique would have been particularly pleased to hang onto a sizeable lead this time, having almost let a comfortable one slip against Brest, and the result means that PSG have netted three goals in each of their last five competitive games, and are now L1’s outright top scorers.

As for MHSC, they failed to break their Friday hoodoo, having failed to win in L1 on a Friday for four years, leaving Michel Der Zakarian’s side in 11th.

Ousmane Dembele (Paris Saint-Germain)

