Doctors stop sedation of PSG keeper Rico after riding accident

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Ligue 1
  4. Doctors stop sedation of PSG keeper Rico after riding accident
Doctors stop sedation of PSG keeper Rico after riding accident
Rico suffered severe injuries after being hit by a mule cart and a horse
Rico suffered severe injuries after being hit by a mule cart and a horse
Reuters
Doctors have completely stopped sedating Paris St Germain goalkeeper Sergio Rico (29), who had been in a medically-induced coma for 10 days following a riding accident, the hospital in the Spanish city of Sevilla treating the player said on Wednesday.

According to the hospital's medical report, Rico was "progressing favourably", though he remained in intensive care and his condition was still serious.

The Spaniard suffered severe injuries after being hit by a mule cart and a horse while taking part in an annual pilgrimage in southern Spain on May 28, his family said.

Spanish sports newspaper Marca reported that Rico had been riding a horse himself at the time of the accident.

Rico had been given permission by PSG to take part in the pilgrimage, according to his family.

The hospital said it would issue a new statement on Friday unless there were significant changes before then.

Mentions
Rico SergioParis SGFootballLigue 1
Related Articles
PSG say Saturday's game against Clermont to be last for Messi 'this season'
PSG goalkeeper Sergio Rico in 'serious' condition after horse riding accident
Messi jeered by supporters on his final PSG appearance
Show more
Football
Roma's Tammy Abraham undergoes knee surgery
Al-Ittihad reportedly set to sign N'Golo Kante on two-year deal
Updated
Lionel Messi set to sign for Inter Miami after leaving French champions PSG
Updated
Sheikh Jassim 'makes final bid to buy Man Utd and sets Friday deadline'
Police detain 16 after Fiorentina fans attack West Ham supporters
Real Madrid set to sign Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund for 103 million euros
Updated
FIFA made false claims about carbon neutrality at Qatar World Cup - regulator
Updated
Prague takes centre stage ahead of Europa Conference League final
Man City's Stones exudes confidence ahead of Champions League final
Guardiola closes in on silencing his Man City critics for good
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Messi set to join Inter Miami, Real Madrid agree Bellingham deal
Top seed Alcaraz hunts down Tsitsipas to set up semi-final showdown with Djokovic
Stefanos Tsitsipas says Carlos Alcaraz 'biggest obstacle' ahead of quarter-final showdown
Prague takes centre stage ahead of Europa Conference League final