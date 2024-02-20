Japan international Junya Ito sues accusers over sexual assault claim

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Ligue 1
  4. Japan international Junya Ito sues accusers over sexual assault claim
Japan international Junya Ito sues accusers over sexual assault claim
Ito in action for Reims
Ito in action for Reims
AFP
Japan international footballer Junya Ito (30) is suing two women who accused him of sexual assault for 200 million yen (£1.05 million) in damages, his lawyer said.

The winger, who plays for French club Reims, is under investigation by Japanese police over the alleged incident in Osaka last year. He denies any wrongdoing.

"Junya Ito filed a suit seeking 200 million yen in compensation for damages against the two women," said lawyer Hirotaro Kato, who is representing Ito.

"It is extremely important to restore his honour as soon as possible, as a period of a player's career is limited," Kato told reporters on Monday.

Local media reports said Ito's physical trainer has also been accused.

A report about the accusations against Ito was published in a Japanese magazine while the player was at the Asian Cup in Qatar last month.

He left the Japan squad before their quarter-final against Iran, with the Japan Football Association saying they wanted to protect the team from "noise" and "provide an environment where they can concentrate on football".

Ito has played twice for Reims after returning to his club.

Reims have expressed "support for its player ... awaiting concrete elements which will shed light on the alleged facts and (the club) will follow with great attention the related legal progress".

Ito has played 54 games for Japan, scoring 13 goals.

Mentions
FootballIto JunyaJapanReimsLigue 1
Related Articles
Reims move up to fifth after convincing away victory over Monaco
Mbappe comes on to fire PSG past Nantes as they streak away from the pack
Potential Mbappe arrival excites Real Madrid fans as PSG departure looms
Show more
Football
Stoppage time Jadson strike takes Shandong into Asian Champions League quarters
Marseille sack coach Gennaro Gattuso and name Jean-Louis Gasset as replacement
Updated
Germany legend and World Cup winner Andreas Brehme dies aged 63
Updated
Team of the Week: David Neres produces masterclass while Kevin Stoger stars against Bayern
Dortmund's Edin Terzic set on progression ahead of PSV Eindhoven clash
Martin Odegaard insists free-scoring Arsenal want to win Champions League
Pep Guardiola apologises to Kalvin Phillips for 'overweight' jibe
James Tarkowski says Everton are not thinking about outcome of points deduction appeal
Onana rescues point for Everton against Palace as Glasner watches on
Most Read
Image rights alone set to delay Mbappe's move to Real Madrid
Coco Gauff keen for tennis to follow basketball in male vs female duels
Crystal Palace appoint highly-rated Oliver Glasner as new manager
German second-tier attracts more fans than Bundesliga on matchday 22

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings