Ligue 1 leaders PSG in perfect form to finish season in style, says Luis Enrique

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Ligue 1
  4. Ligue 1 leaders PSG in perfect form to finish season in style, says Luis Enrique
Ligue 1 leaders PSG in perfect form to finish season in style, says Luis Enrique
PSG will be crowned champions on Saturday with a win
PSG will be crowned champions on Saturday with a winReuters
Paris St-Germain can wrap up the Ligue 1 title this weekend, and with the Champions League and Coupe de France still to play for, the team is in the best possible form, manager Luis Enrique (53) said on Friday.

PSG host relegation battling Le Havre on Saturday, and a win will secure the league title with three games still to play, leaving them to concentrate on a Champions League semi-final with Borussia Dortmund and the cup final against Lyon.

"I think we are heading into the final phase of the season in great form," Luis Enrique told a press conference.

"I wouldn't have imagined this scenario going as positively as this, but what happens in the future is what happens. I would say we are in fantastic form in every way. We have almost every player available. Our supporters are very happy.

"The club has so much ambition to achieve something else. It is a really attractive end to the season, which we are motivated for, and we will continue to fight to achieve all our targets."

PSG are bound to be champions
PSG are bound to be championsFlashscore

PSG's ambition has long been to win the Champions League, and after exiting the competition at the last 16 stage in the previous two seasons, Luis Enrique's side are still on course to make history, and the manager sees a bright future.

"This is the level of maturity, which is part of the process in which PSG have changed completely since last year," he said.

"That goes for the identity, the targets, with so many new players, many changes, so it has been a time for building. I am convinced that, next year, we will be better than this year."

As for the present, PSG would love to win their third consecutive title at home with a win over Le Havre, but the coach expects a similar game to when they hosted bottom-of-table Clermont earlier this month and struggled to a 1-1 draw.

"They have a lot at stake. It will be difficult because there will not be much space," Luis Enrique said.

"But if we win tomorrow, we will be crowned champions and getting to do that at the Parc des Princes in front of our supporters would be perfect, and we want to make the most of that chance."

PSG have an 11-point gap over AS Monaco, with four games remaining. Le Havre are 16th, in the relegation playoff spot, one point behind Metz and two ahead of Lorient.

Mentions
FootballLigue 1Champions LeaguePSGLe Havre
Related Articles
PSG star Kylian Mbappe dismisses talk of rift with manager Luis Enrique
PSG's Luis Enrique dodges Mbappe questions ahead Champions League clash
Kylian Mbappe tension overshadows PSG's crunch Champions League fixture
Show more
Football
Manchester City's Premier League charges to be resolved in 'near future'
Hack the Weekend: Big derbies in Spain and England take centre stage
Manchester City face 'six finals' in bid for league and FA Cup glory, says Foden
Mikel Arteta praises Arsenal's team spirit ahead of North London derby challenge
Fantasy Premier League: With the end of the season near, it's time for some big decisions
Cole Palmer returns as Chelsea eye positive reaction to Arsenal thrashing
Bayern coach search is not affecting focus ahead of Real Madrid clash, says Tuchel
Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool target Arne Slot in line for 'best job in world'
Injured McBurnie to miss Sheffield United's remaining Pemier League games
Most Read
O'Sullivan demolishes Page to sail through World Championship opener
Arne Slot: 'I want to be Liverpool's next manager, clubs are negotiating'
Barry Hearn threatens to move World Snooker Championship from Crucible Theatre
EXCLUSIVE: Luc Eymael believes Kenya’s Brian Mandela should consider leaving Mamelodi Sundowns

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings