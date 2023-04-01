Mbappe scores twice as PSG ease to victory over Lens for first win of season

Paris Saint-Germain offered a reminder of their quality with a resounding 3-1 win over RC Lens in Ligue 1, continuing an eight-match trend of the home side on the day going unbeaten between the two clubs.

Even at this early stage, it will have surprised many to see the division’s top two from last season enter their latest contest without a win between them this term.

Looking to end that run, PSG saw plenty of the ball during the opening exchanges - as has often been the case under Luis Enrique - but struggled to create any clear-cut opportunities, although Achraf Hakimi’s cross came tantalisingly close to finding Vitinha for a tap-in.

Having already shown fleeting flashes of brilliance, Kylian Mbappe sparked into life around the half-hour mark to threaten Les Sang et Or’s goal twice, but was first denied by Brice Samba and then Kevin Danso, while Ousmane Dembele saw a goalbound corner tipped over.

Marco Asensio had largely faded into the background while this went on, but the Spaniard took centre stage when he utilised the space afforded to him on the edge of the box by turning and curling home a wonderful effort moments before the break.

It didn’t take long for Mbappe to make sure all eyes were back on him, linking up well with Lucas Hernandez and sending an unstoppable finish flying past Samba seven minutes after the restart.

PSG looked imperious after establishing a buffer and even Franck Haise introducing Elye Wahi for his Lens debut did little to change that, although the 20-year-old did race behind Les Parisiens’ backline to give Gianluigi Donnarumma a rare test.

After Asensio and Dembele missed the target from golden opportunities, Mbappe’s effort squirmed past Jonathan Gradit and Danso to add some extra gloss to PSG’s first competitive win under Enrique and just a third victory in their last eight Ligue 1 matches at the Parc des Princes.

They also ensured that Lens remain stuck on one point, although the visitors had a consolation when Morgan Guilavogui’s deflected strike beat Donnarumma in the final seconds.

Haise's men do at least have the upcoming UEFA Champions League draw to look forward to, and they will be eager to kickstart their domestic campaign when they travel to Monaco next weekend.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain)

