Paris St-Germain sign Brazilian teen Gabriel Moscardo from Corinthians

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Ligue 1
  4. Paris St-Germain sign Brazilian teen Gabriel Moscardo from Corinthians
Paris St-Germain sign Brazilian teen Gabriel Moscardo from Corinthians
Gabriel Moscardo inaction for Corinthians
Gabriel Moscardo inaction for Corinthians
AFP
Paris St-Germain have signed Brazilian midfielder Gabriel Moscardo (18) from Corinthians, the Ligue 1 club said on Thursday.

He has signed a contract with PSG until 2028 and is immediately being loaned back to Corinthians until the end of the season.

Moscardo, who joined Corinthians last season, has played 18 games in Brazil's top-flight Serie A. He signed for an undisclosed fee which according to Brazilian media would be around 20 million euros, with an additional 2 million in bonuses.

"I'm looking forward to joining up with the squad and to meeting the team and the coaching staff, and I hope to win many trophies with Les Rouge et Bleu and to make the fans happy," Moscardo said in a statement.

PSG are top of the table, eight points ahead of Nice in second place.

Mentions
FootballLigue 1Moscardo GabrielCorinthiansPSGTransfer News
Related Articles
PSG 'the best place for Mbappe' according to club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi
Mbappe waiving 'tens of millions' in order to push through PSG exit
PSG sign Brazilian defender Beraldo on a five-year deal
Show more
Football
Unai Emery claims it is harder to win trophies in England than anywhere else
Northern Ireland and Rangers midfielder Steven Davis retires due to knee injury
Jurgen Klopp insists he wants nothing to do with Liverpool 'quadruple' talk
Transfer News LIVE: Juventus preparing Koopmeiners offer, City and PSG sign teens
Updated
Celtic have rejected Atletico Madrid's bid for O'Riley, Rodgers confirms
Asian Cup minnows make their mark against the odds to advance in Qatar
South Korea stumble through to Asian Cup last 16 as Bahrain top group, Oman out
Updated
Maddison ready to return from injury for Tottenham's clash with Manchester City
Union Berlin coach Bjelica banned for three games after shoving Bayern's Sane
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Juventus preparing Koopmeiners offer, City and PSG sign teens
Zheng feels being 'chill' like Djokovic is what's missing from her game
Barcelona dumped out as Williams brothers fire Athletic into Copa del Rey semi-finals
Second seed Alcaraz rues missed chances but leaves Australian Open 'happy'

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings