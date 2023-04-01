PSG sign Brazilian defender Beraldo on a five-year deal

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Ligue 1
  4. PSG sign Brazilian defender Beraldo on a five-year deal
PSG sign Brazilian defender Beraldo on a five-year deal
Lucas Beraldo in action for previous side Sao Paulo
Lucas Beraldo in action for previous side Sao Paulo
Reuters
Paris St Germain have signed Brazilian centre-back Lucas Beraldo (20) from Sao Paulo on a five-year deal, the club announced on Monday.

He was a regular starter in Sau Paulo's top-flight matches and was part of their Copa do Brasil winning team in 2023. He has also played for the Brazil Under-20 side.

"I’m really happy to be joining a club as ambitious as Paris Saint-Germain. This is an important step in my career and one that will help me to move forward," Beraldo said in a statement.

PSG have a five-point lead in the race to their third Ligue 1 title in a row, and face Toulouse in the French Champions Trophy final on Wednesday.

Mentions
FootballLigue 1Lucas BeraldoPSGSao PauloTransfer News
Related Articles
Mbappe shares birthday joy as PSG canter past Metz
PSG's Luis Enrique happy to return to Spain for Champions League last 16
Lille score last-gasp goal to claim draw against Paris Saint-Germain
Show more
Football
Ghana's Partey and Lamptey miss out on Cup of Nations finals
Alternative 2023 Premier League table: Villa second, Arsenal fourth
From Mbappe to Modric: Football's best potential free agents in 2024
Mitoma named in Japan's Asian Cup squad despite ankle injury
Transfer News LIVE: Greenwood drawing interest, Van de Beek joins Frankfurt
Updated
'Kind of the way our season has gone,' says Tottenham's Postecoglou after Sarr injury
Brighton recall Jeremy Sarmiento from West Brom loan spell
Manchester United's Van de Beek loaned to Frankfurt for rest of season
Rice calls for mentality change after Arsenal suffer second straight defeat
Most Read
Why Fatawu Issahaku should skip the AFCON and focus on his Leicester City future
From Ghana to Europe: Forson Amankwah's path to greatness inspired by Bernardo Silva
Transfer News LIVE: Greenwood drawing interest, Van de Beek joins Frankfurt
Every Premier League fixture over the 2023/24 festive period

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings