Al Ittihad 'set to make renewed bid for Mohamed Salah' this week

Mohamed Salah scored Liverpool's third goal against Aston Villa at the weekend

Al Ittihad are reportedly set to make a renewed bid for Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah (31) before the Saudi transfer window closes on Thursday.

Liverpool refused a bid worth over £150m for their star player from Al Ittihad before the Premier League transfer window closed last Friday.

It is understood senior figures from the Saudi club are considering making a final offer for the Egyptian - in the region of £200m - before their window shuts this week.

The Anfield club are expected to refuse any further bids.

Speaking after Liverpool's 3-0 win over Aston Villa on Sunday, manager Jurgen Klopp told reporters: "I never had any doubts about his commitment to this club. You can't imagine how much fuss the world has made but how calm we are with it.

"He is our player and he wants to play here."