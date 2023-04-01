Arsenal manager Arteta charged by FA over criticism of referee after Newcastle loss

Arsenal manager Arteta charged by FA over criticism of referee after Newcastle loss
Arteta has until November 21st to provide a response to the charge
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has been charged by the Football Association (FA) for comments that were insulting towards match officials, English soccer's governing body said on Thursday.

Arteta had branded the decision not to rule out Anthony Gordon's goal in Arsenal's 1-0 defeat to Newcastle United on November 4th as an embarrassment and a disgrace, after the goal stood following a triple VAR assessment.

"Mikel Arteta has been charged with a breach of FA Rule E3.1 following comments that he made in media interviews after Arsenal's Premier League game against Newcastle United on Saturday 4 November," the FA statement said.

"It's alleged that his comments constitute misconduct as they are insulting towards match officials and/or detrimental to the game and/or bring the game into disrepute."

Arteta now has until November 21st to provide a response to the charge.

FootballPremier LeagueArsenalNewcastle UtdArteta Mikel
