Arsenal manager Arteta charged by FA over criticism of referee after Newcastle loss

Arteta had branded the decision not to rule out Anthony Gordon's goal in Arsenal's 1-0 defeat to Newcastle United on November 4th as an embarrassment and a disgrace, after the goal stood following a triple VAR assessment.
"Mikel Arteta has been charged with a breach of FA Rule E3.1 following comments that he made in media interviews after Arsenal's Premier League game against Newcastle United on Saturday 4 November," the FA statement said.
"It's alleged that his comments constitute misconduct as they are insulting towards match officials and/or detrimental to the game and/or bring the game into disrepute."
Arteta now has until November 21st to provide a response to the charge.