Arsenal stand behind manager Arteta on criticism of Premier League officiating

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Arsenal stand behind manager Arteta on criticism of Premier League officiating
Arsenal stand behind manager Arteta on criticism of Premier League officiating
Mikel Arteta at St James' Park on Saturday
Mikel Arteta at St James' Park on Saturday
Reuters
Arsenal said they "wholeheartedly support" manager Mikel Arteta (41) after he criticised the officiating in Saturday's Premier League defeat by Newcastle United, imploring the referees body (PGMOL) to look into the standards of refereeing.

Arteta said he felt "embarrassed" and "sick" after Anthony Gordon's controversial goal in Newcastle's 1-0 home victory over his side as he gave a scathing assessment of the match officials and the Premier League's standards.

The goal was allowed to stand after VAR took several minutes to check if the ball went out of play, whether there was a foul in the build-up and for offside as Arsenal fell to their first league defeat of the season.

"Arsenal Football Club wholeheartedly supports Mikel Arteta's post-match comments after yet more unacceptable refereeing and VAR errors on Saturday evening," the club said in a statement on Sunday.

"The Premier League is the best league in the world with the best players, coaches and supporters, all of whom deserve better.

"PGMOL urgently needs to address the standard of officiating and focus on action which moves us all on from retrospective analysis, attempted explanations and apologies."

The PGMOL has been under increasing pressure this season after several VAR decisions stirred debates, the most high-profile being the "human error" which led to a legitimate Liverpool goal against Tottenham Hotspur being chalked off.

Reuters has contacted the PGMOL for comment.

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueArsenalArteta MikelNewcastle UtdGordon AnthonyTottenhamLiverpool
Related Articles
Furious Arteta slams VAR and says Arsenal loss to Newcastle 'a disgrace'
Who's Missing: Casemiro among six players out for struggling Manchester United
Newcastle buoyed by win at Man United ahead of Arsenal test, says Howe
Show more
Football
Football Tracker: Liverpool head to Luton, Monaco lead against Brest
Updated
Nottingham Forest manage three points against Aston Villa
Skelly sparks to life to grab late Lyon draw against Metz
Underwhelming? Why this dousing of Chelsea expectations can be good for Pochettino's players
Kompany says he understands Burnley fan jeers after Palace defeat
Newcastle's Bruno and Willock racially abused on social media after Arsenal game
Brazil submits letter of intent to host 2027 Women's World Cup
Murphy could be sidelined three months with injury, says Newcastle boss Howe
Marcelo says Libertadores title bigger than Champions League wins with Real Madrid
Most Read
History-seeking Djokovic beats Rublev to set up Paris final with Dimitrov
Football Tracker: Liverpool head to Luton, Monaco lead against Brest
Furious Arteta slams VAR and says Arsenal loss to Newcastle 'a disgrace'
'Emotional' Dimitrov holds off Tsitsipas to reach Paris Masters final

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings