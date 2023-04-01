Arsenal manager Arteta insists Gabriel Jesus fit to face Fulham

Gabriel Jesus is yet to play in the Premier League this season

Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus (26) is ready to make his return after missing the opening games of the season due to a knee injury, manager Mikel Arteta (41) said on Friday.

Jesus underwent a minor knee operation before the season started after sustaining an injury at the Qatar World Cup.

"It was a big blow for him, after the pre-season that he had to have another surgery, but he's looking really sharp, he trained the full week really good, so he's ready to go," the manager told reporters ahead of the game with Fulham.

When pressed on whether the Brazilian could be involved in Saturday's game, Arteta was very positive.

"He is ready to go. (From the start?) Let's see."

There is speculation that both Folarin Balogun (22) and Kieran Tierney (26) will leave the club, and with the transfer window closing on September 1st a lot can still happen.

"There are some movements happening. Obviously, the last week is going to be really, really busy, but there's nothing we can announce at the moment," Arteta said.

"We need clarity in the amount of numbers we're going to have and who can do what, but until the window is shut..."

The Saudi Pro League window remains open longer and Arteta was asked if this is fair.

"No, because it's a competitor now. That's my opinion."

Arsenal are one of only three sides, together with Brighton & Hove Albion and Manchester City, on maximum points, after their wins over Nottingham Forest and Crystal Palace.

On Saturday, Arsenal host Fulham, a team which finished 10th last season and which began this campaign with a win at Everton but followed it up with a 3-0 loss to Brentford. Still, Arteta is full of praise for Marco Silva's side.

"I think what Marco and the coaching staff have done is remarkable. The way they played last season, where they finished in the Premier League and especially the way they did it was remarkable," the Spaniard said.

"He is a coach that I always admire because they're really well organised, they have really clear ideas of what they want to do... Tomorrow, we're going to have a tough match.

Follow the game with Flashscore.