Arsenal manager Arteta insists Gabriel Jesus fit to face Fulham

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Arsenal manager Arteta insists Gabriel Jesus fit to face Fulham
Arsenal manager Arteta insists Gabriel Jesus fit to face Fulham
Gabriel Jesus is yet to play in the Premier League this season
Gabriel Jesus is yet to play in the Premier League this season
Reuters
Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus (26) is ready to make his return after missing the opening games of the season due to a knee injury, manager Mikel Arteta (41) said on Friday.

Jesus underwent a minor knee operation before the season started after sustaining an injury at the Qatar World Cup.

"It was a big blow for him, after the pre-season that he had to have another surgery, but he's looking really sharp, he trained the full week really good, so he's ready to go," the manager told reporters ahead of the game with Fulham.

When pressed on whether the Brazilian could be involved in Saturday's game, Arteta was very positive.

"He is ready to go. (From the start?) Let's see."

There is speculation that both Folarin Balogun (22) and Kieran Tierney (26) will leave the club, and with the transfer window closing on September 1st a lot can still happen.

"There are some movements happening. Obviously, the last week is going to be really, really busy, but there's nothing we can announce at the moment," Arteta said.

"We need clarity in the amount of numbers we're going to have and who can do what, but until the window is shut..."

The Saudi Pro League window remains open longer and Arteta was asked if this is fair.

"No, because it's a competitor now. That's my opinion."

Arsenal are one of only three sides, together with Brighton & Hove Albion and Manchester City, on maximum points, after their wins over Nottingham Forest and Crystal Palace.

On Saturday, Arsenal host Fulham, a team which finished 10th last season and which began this campaign with a win at Everton but followed it up with a 3-0 loss to Brentford. Still, Arteta is full of praise for Marco Silva's side.

"I think what Marco and the coaching staff have done is remarkable. The way they played last season, where they finished in the Premier League and especially the way they did it was remarkable," the Spaniard said.

"He is a coach that I always admire because they're really well organised, they have really clear ideas of what they want to do... Tomorrow, we're going to have a tough match.

Follow the game with Flashscore.

Mentions
FootballArsenalGabriel JesusFulhamArteta MikelSilva MarcosBalogun FolarinTierney KieranPremier League
Related Articles
Premier League 2023/24 begins: History for City or revivals in red?
Mikel Arteta expects Gabriel Jesus to return 'soon' after knee surgery
Arsenal boss Arteta delighted with win at Palace despite Tomiyasu red card
Show more
Football
Football Tracker: Sterling scores super solo effort for Chelsea as Rubiales saga rumbles on
Updated
Transfer News LIVE: Kudus on verge of West Ham move, Moutinho heads to Braga
Updated
Former referee Mike Dean says avoided VAR call to save official 'more grief'
Spain Women's team refuse to play until Spanish federation boss is removed
Lyon reeling after worst start in 57 years as PSG gunning for first win
Spanish federation chief Luis Rubiales says he won't resign over kiss scandal
Updated
Spain's government starts proceedings to suspend soccer chief Rubiales
Bayern hand 'super-striker' Harry Kane the keys in push for consistency
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag defends midfield trio
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Kudus on verge of West Ham move, Moutinho heads to Braga
Who's Missing? Mason Mount out of Manchester United's match against Forest
Editors' Picks: Newcastle and Liverpool face off, FedEx Cup winner to be decided
Pochettino aims to avoid a 'mess' as Chelsea eye more signings amid mounting injuries

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |