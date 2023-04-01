Arsenal smash Crystal Palace to aid Premier League title bid

Arsenal smash Crystal Palace to aid Premier League title bid
Arsenal moved up to third in the Premier League (PL) with a comfortable and morale-boosting 5-0 thrashing over Crystal Palace, ending a sobering four-match winless run across all competitions.

The Gunners needed a fast start to negate a mini-crisis over the Christmas period, and they managed to do just that, alleviating the recent festive gloom that had engulfed North London.

Declan Rice delivered a corner of pinpoint accuracy towards Gabriel, who outmuscled Chris Richards and powered a header past Dean Henderson for his second goal of the season.

It was the Gunners’ 12th set piece goal in the PL - now the outright highest total in the division this campaign, and one which reflected their confident start.

Mikel Arteta’s men almost doubled their advantage just moments later, when Jeffrey Schlupp's attempted clearance from another corner ricocheted off Jefferson Lerma before rattling the crossbar.

Palace were looking for inroads into the contest, and David Raya’s sloppy clearance was almost punished by Lerma, whose first-time strike was parried away at full stretch by the Spain international.

But the Eagles were dealt a hammer blow in the 37th minute, with Gabriel playing a pivotal role in Arsenal’s second and set-piece goal number 13.

Bukayo Saka’s corner from the left was met by the Brazilian, whose header rebounded off Henderson before crossing the line.

Henderson’s protests about being impeded by Ben White from the set-piece were quashed by the VAR, and Arteta’s side held a two-goal advantage at the break.

Eze was making his 100th Premier League appearance and looked to mark that milestone with a goal, but Raya turned his curling strike around the post.

Down the other end, Arsenal were appealing for a penalty when Saka took a tumble in the box after colliding with Will Hughes in his attempts to meet a Jesus cross.

Despite Saka's appeals, the contact looked minimal and play continued.

The Gunners added a third goal following a blistering counter-attack, beginning with Raya’s long throw out to Jesus, who in turn teed up Leandro Trossard to rifle home an unstoppable finish past Henderson just shy of the hour-mark.

Arsenal added extra gloss to the scoreline thanks to Gabriel Martinelli’s stoppage time brace with two almost identical finishes, opening up his body to clinically convert home past Henderson.

Arteta’s side secured a fourth consecutive win against Palace to boost their PL title aspirations and move within two points of PL leaders Liverpool.

Meanwhile this result continued the Eagles’ dismal record in away London derbies, having now won only one of their last 18 games on the road against rivals from the capital. Roy Hodgson’s side remain 14th and five points clear of the bottom three.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Gabriel (Arsenal)

Get all of our stats from this match here.

Budapest may have broken Mourinho but he'll forever be loved by Roma fans
Transfer News LIVE: Choupo-Moting open to Man Utd move, Wilson linked with Atletico
Updated
Udinese general manager says lifetime bans will be given after Mike Maignan racial abuse
Mauricio Pochettino counting on home support to help overcome Middlesbrough
Race for the Scudetto: Roma give De Rossi ideal start, Udinese unlucky against AC Milan
OPINION: Why Omar Berrada appointment shows huge shift in Man Utd boardroom approach
'I'll cry my eyes out for weeks': manager Emma Hayes readying for end of time with Chelsea
Guinea team call on fans to tone down celebrations after six people lose lives
Sunil Chhetri: India battle-hardened to tackle Syria's physicality
Australia's Mitchell Duke to miss Uzbekistan game with injury, says coach Arnold
