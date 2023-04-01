Mikel Arteta feels 'recharged' Arsenal are ready to thrive after title blip

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Mikel Arteta feels 'recharged' Arsenal are ready to thrive after title blip
Mikel Arteta feels 'recharged' Arsenal are ready to thrive after title blip
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta
AFP
Mikel Arteta insists spluttering Arsenal will return to the Premier League title race at full power after a revitalising winter break in Dubai.

Arteta's side trail leaders Liverpool by five points after a dismal run of three successive defeats and one win from their last seven games in all competitions.

The fourth-placed Gunners were knocked out of the FA Cup third round by Liverpool before jetting off to Dubai for a warm-weather training camp.

With Crystal Palace visiting the Emirates Stadium on Saturday, Arteta is confident his players are more energised thanks to their spell in the sunshine while the rest of England shivered in the winter chill.

"We are recharged, full of energy and super motivated so we want to attack the second half of the season with a lot of ambition and the understanding that the team is capable of big things. They are convinced of that," Arteta told reporters on Friday.

"It was a phenomenal camp. We recharged our batteries and the context of the environment, in the beautiful weather, helps. The togetherness and moments we shared together were great, so yeah we're fully recharged."

After topping the Premier League table in December, Arsenal have lost their way in their chase for a first title since 2004.

A lack of goals has been the main issue, with only five scored across their seven-game stumble.

However, Brazil striker Gabriel Jesus is due back from a knee injury that forced him to miss the Liverpool loss and Arteta reiterated he would not move for a forward in the January transfer window.

"No, because I love the players that we have," he said when asked about the potential for a signing amid reports of a bid for Brentford's Ivan Toney.

Arteta also revealed Dutch defender Jurrien Timber, who sustained anterior cruciate ligament damage in August, was among the squad for the training camp and could return by the end of the season.

"At the moment he's still very far from competing. That's the realistic picture of it," Arteta said.

"Are we hopeful that he could have a realistic impact before the end of the season? If everything goes well, it looks like that might happen. At the moment though it's too early to make that call."

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueGabriel JesusTimber JurrienArsenalCrystal Palace
Related Articles
Who's Missing: Jarrod Bowen among key players out for West Ham
Brentford striker Ivan Toney ready to net goals to end side's losing streak after ban
Arsenal's attacking problems intensify as market mistakes come back to haunt Arteta
Show more
Football
Guinea put one foot in AFCON's second round with crucial win over Gambia
Football Tracker: Inter smash Lazio to reach Super Cup final, Alaves and Guinea win
Updated
Dominant Inter cruise into Italian Super Cup final after beating Lazio by three
Transfer News LIVE: Perisic returns to Hajduk Split, Bayern interested in Trippier
Updated
Iran through to Asian Cup last 16 with narrow win over minnows Hong Kong
Late Cameroon comeback not enough as Senegal soar into AFCON knock-outs
Al Ittihad 'furious' with Karim Benzema for returning to club 17 days late
Tanzania coach to be suspended for the remainder of AFCON after insulting Morocco
Updated
Former Juventus chairman Andrea Agnelli loses bid to overturn ban
New Roma manager De Rossi believes fans can love both him and Mourinho
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Perisic returns to Hajduk Split, Bayern interested in Trippier
World Snooker Tour reviewing Ronnie O'Sullivan and Ali Carter verbal spat
Atletico earn gutsy 4-2 win against Real Madrid to book Copa del Rey quarter-final berth
Kudus makes mark for Ghana in Egypt draw as game overshadowed by Salah injury

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings