Berry scores last-gasp goal as Luton snatch point from Nottingham Forest

Luke Berry’s late equaliser rescued a point for Luton Town as they drew 1-1 against Nottingham Forest in the Premier League, extending the Hatters’ unbeaten streak against Forest to six matches in a run that had stretched back to October 2020.

Divock Origi seemed to have carved out the first sight of goal before Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu put in a brilliant tackle to halt him.

Ross Barkley then peppered Matz Sels’ goal with shots from range and saw two saved while another grazed the post on its way wide, with Luton establishing themselves in a match that would have significant ramifications for the survival hopes of both clubs.

Even so, there was another warning for the hosts when Issa Kaboré raced back to deny Origi after the Belgian had dinked his effort over Thomas Kaminski.

There were signs of what was at stake with moments of friction - especially between Carlton Morris and Murillo - while every ball was battled for.

That spirit was encapsulated by Reece Burke shortly after the half-hour mark, as the centre-back recovered brilliantly to clear an Origi strike off the line.

There was nothing the hosts could do in the 34th minute, though, as Chris Wood applied a first-time finish to Morgan Wibbs-White’s ball to convert his 150th goal in English league football.

Teden Mengi thought he had provided a swift response, but had handled the ball before turning it in from Alfie Doughty’s corner.

Match stats Opta by StatsPerform

Rob Edwards responded by bringing Cauley Woodrow on for Doughty at half time, but there was further pressure for his side with Gibbs-White being denied by Gibbs-White inside a minute of the restart.

More determined defending was required from Mengi, as Anthony Elanga became the latest Forest player to see his attempt cleared off the line.

There was still another blow for the Hatters as Mpanzu was forced off after colliding with the advertising boards, while Kaminski scrambled back to avert a disaster following an audacious strike from Murillo that came from inside his own half.

Forest made an effort to slow the tempo as the second period progressed but Luton weren’t to be beaten, as Burke knocked down Barkley’s corner delivery and Berry struck just five minutes after his introduction.

While Luton’s winless run has extended to eight league matches, that goal could prove vital as it keeps the Hatters three points behind Forest and safety, with Nuno Espirito Santo’s side winless in their last four after Ryan Yates’ strike in the final moments fizzed marginally wide.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Ross Barkley (Luton)

Get all of our stats from this match here.