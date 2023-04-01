Chelsea striker Nkunku sidelined for 'extended period' after knee surgery, club says

  4. Chelsea striker Nkunku sidelined for 'extended period' after knee surgery, club says
Nkunku had a prolific 2022/23 campaign for RB Leipzig
Reuters
Chelsea's new signing Christopher Nkunku (25) is set to be sidelined for an "extended period" after the French forward underwent surgery for a knee injury, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.

The French forward went down clutching his leg after a challenge in the ninth minute of the 1-1 draw with Borussia Dortmund in a pre-season friendly in Chicago.

Nkunku, who was signed for close to 60 million pounds ($76.32 million), came off midway through the first half in discomfort.

"Nkunku has sustained a knee injury which will rule the forward out for an extended period," the club said in a statement.

"Nkunku has undergone an operation and will now begin a rehabilitation programme with the club's medical department."

The injury is a blow to Chelsea's plans of returning to the top four this season under new manager Mauricio Pochettino after the London club finished 12th in the 2022-23 campaign.

Nkunku scored 23 times for RB Leipzig across all competitions last season.

The unheralded Liverpool star who’ll be crucial in securing Champions League spot

