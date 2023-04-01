Cristian Romero substitution was clear after head blow, says Ange Postecoglou

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Cristian Romero substitution was clear after head blow, says Ange Postecoglou
Cristian Romero substitution was clear after head blow, says Ange Postecoglou
Romero was checked for concussion
Romero was checked for concussion
Profimedia
Tottenham Hotspur substituted defender Cristian Romero (25) immediately after he scored on Sunday because the Premier League club was not prepared to take any risk on concussion, manager Ange Postecoglou said.

Romero had banged heads with Brentford's Bryan Mbeumo in an incident that stopped play before he then headed the 11th-minute opening goal.

Postecoglou took him off as soon as a VAR investigation into the goal was complete, with the player obviously unhappy with being substituted.

"He got a head knock and obviously it's pretty clear. The medical team were kind of just monitoring him as he was kind of progressing from there," the Australian told reporters.

"Then he scored with his head and they were pretty sure that we needed to, for his own benefit, get him off and what we know about head injuries for me it's not even an issue, we always err on the side of caution.

"The player's not the one you listen to in that situation because he doesn't know what's going on either. It's pretty clear what we had to do."

Romero opened the scoring for Spurs
Reuters

Postecoglou said a mistake was made in filling out the wrong slip for the substitution, costing him a regular change of player.

Asked whether Romero might be available for Tottenham's next league game at home to Manchester United on Saturday, given the protocols on concussion, Postecoglou said he did not know.

"That's where people like me should just shut up and listen to the doctors so that's what I'm going to do," he said.

"I think we've gone beyond the stage of managers or players trying to get funny about these things.

"It's clear there are protocols, they're there for a reason and the welfare of the player is paramount, so that decision will be made by people who know about the subject far more than I do."

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueRomero CristianTottenhamBrentford
Related Articles
Ange Postecoglou says Spurs showed 'there is hope after Kane' after Brentford draw
Brentford forwards can do the job in Ivan Toney's absence, says Thomas Frank
Spurs begin life after Kane with positive display in draw at Brentford
Show more
Football
Football Tracker: Poch's Chelsea impress in draw with Liverpool, Raphinha sent off for Barca
Updated
Pochettino pleased with new-look Chelsea, Klopp takes positives for Liverpool
Updated
Bayern Munich condemn racist abuse of Mathys Tel after German Super Cup loss
Transfer News LIVE: Al-Hilal close to Neymar signing, Mbappe set to stay at PSG
Updated
Roberto Mancini's resignation as head coach ends 'significant page' in Italy's history
Updated
Chelsea and Liverpool share the spoils in frantic and thrilling opening day spectacle
Most Read
Cristiano Ronaldo wins first title at Al-Nassr with brace in Arab Club Champions Cup final
Football Tracker: Poch's Chelsea impress in draw with Liverpool, Raphinha sent off for Barca
Transfer News LIVE: Al-Hilal close to Neymar signing, Mbappe set to stay at PSG
Impressive Jessica Pegula beats Iga Swiatek to reach Canadian Open final

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |