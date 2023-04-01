Defender William Saliba commits future to Arsenal after signing new long-term contract

Saliba has extended his stay at the Emirates
Saliba has extended his stay at the Emirates
Profimedia
William Saliba (22) has committed his future to Arsenal after signing a new long-term deal with the Gunners on Friday.

The French centre-back, who was an integral part of Arsenal's unexpected challenge for the Premier League title last season, has reportedly agreed a four-year deal worth £10 million ($13 million) a season.

Indeed, it was a back injury to him that played a major role in a dip in form for Mikel Arteta's men towards the end of the campaign that allowed Manchester City to retain their title.

"To have William extend his contract with us was something we have wanted to do for a long time," said Arteta.

"William proved last season just how good and how important he is to our squad.

"The ability he has at his young age of just 22 is exciting, and there is of course so much more room for development with any player at this stage of their career."

Saliba had just one year left on the contract he signed when joining from Saint-Etienne in 2019 for £27 million.

However, he spent most of the next three seasons back in France on loan spells to Saint-Etienne, Nice and Marseille.

His form at Marseille earned him international recognition with France for the first time and he was part of the squad that reached the World Cup final last year in Qatar.

Saliba follows teammates Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and Aaron Ramsdale in recently signing new deals.

Arsenal are also reportedly close to strengthening their squad significantly in a bid to become champions of England for the first time in 20 years.

Kai Havertz has already joined from Chelsea in a £65 million deal with moves for Declan Rice from West Ham and Ajax's Jurrien Timber also close to completion.

