Former Arsenal and Everton striker Kevin Campbell dies aged 54

Campbell has passed away after a short illness
Campbell has passed away after a short illness
Former Arsenal and Everton striker Kevin Campbell has died aged 54, his former clubs have announced.

Campbell played 210 times for the Gunners, scoring 55 goals across seven years at the club.

"We are devastated to learn that our former striker Kevin Campbell has died after a short illness," Arsenal posted to their social media accounts.

"Kevin was adored by everyone at the club. All of us are thinking of his friends and family at this difficult time.

"Rest in peace, Kevin."

Campbell went on to feature for Nottingham Forest, Trabzonspor and Everton where he continued to score goals.

He excelled later in his career for the Toffees, featuring 160 times and netting 50 - many of which were in the Premier League.

"Everyone at Everton Football Club is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of one of the Club's most popular and much-loved former strikers, Kevin Campbell," Everton said in a statement.

"Not just a true Goodison Park hero and huge fans' favourite, Kevin was the Blues' first black captain and also an incredible person, as anyone who had the pleasure of meeting him would know."

The striker ended his career with stints at West Brom and Cardiff before retiring in 2007.

