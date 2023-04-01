Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz send Arsenal top with win over Brighton

Goals by Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz helped Arsenal to a seventh straight win at the Emirates Stadium as they beat Brighton & Hove Albion 2-0 to move to the top of the Premier League (PL) table.

The hosts completely dominated the first half, as Brighton failed to record a single shot on goal - compared to the hosts’ 15 attempts. Martin Odegaard came close inside the opening 15 minutes, as his effort curled just wide from the edge of the box, while Gabriel Martinelli squandered their best opportunity.

The Brazilian had an open goal to aim at after Bart Verbruggen tried to smother Bukayo Saka’s pass, but he fired over with just over half an hour played. He then saw his cross-come-shot saved by the goalkeeper, in what was a positive but frustrating half for the Gunners.

Match stats Flashscore

The second half started like the first, as Arsenal kept probing until finally, they found the breakthrough. For all their good open play, this one came from a set piece, as Gabriel Jesus sneaked in unmarked at the back post to head home his third league goal this season from Saka’s whipped corner in the 53rd minute.

A corner from the other end then almost saw the North Londoners double their advantage, but Ben White’s flick-on was brilliantly cleared off the line by Lewis Dunk.

Birthday boy Ødegaard really should have made it 2-0 with 15 minutes to go, as he went on a dazzling run before unleashing a fierce shot on target, only for Verbruggen to deny Mikel Arteta’s side once more.

While there was only one goal in it, the visitors always had a chance, and they nearly nicked a point when Pascal Gross poked Kauro Mitoma’s dangerous cross wide.

However, with just a couple of minutes of normal time to go, Arsenal wrapped up the points as Kai Havertz netted his fourth goal in seven matches by lashing the ball into the corner after pouncing on substitute Eddie Nketiah’s through pass.

Havertz celebrates his goal Profimedia

The win ended a personal hoodoo of three straight defeats at home to Brighton in all competitions before today’s match, while the Seagulls failed to soar for much of the encounter, as Roberto De Zerbi will be disappointed that his team had no shots on target, and drop down to ninth place in the table as a result of defeat.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)

Click here to see a summary of the match

Other Premier League results:

West Ham - Wolves 3-0

Brentford - Aston Villa 1-2