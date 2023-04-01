Injured Raphael Varane will miss Man Utd trip to Arsenal

Raphael Varane scored in the Premier League opener against Wolves
Reuters
Defender Raphael Varane (30) will miss Manchester United's Premier League game at Arsenal on Sunday as he will be out for a several weeks with an unspecified injury, the club said on Wednesday.

"The France international came off at halftime in our 3-2 win against Nottingham Forest at Old Trafford on Saturday due to the complaint, which is expected to keep him out for a few weeks," United said in a statement.

Victor Lindelof (29) replaced Varane on Saturday and manager Erik ten Hag (53) said it was for injury reasons.

"He had complaints, we didn't want to risk him, we have Harry Maguire (30), Victor Lindelof, who could replace him, so we don't want take a risk," Ten Hag said after the game.

"He had complaints and if it's really bad I don't know, we have to wait."

The extent of the injury has not yet been revealed and Ten Hag is expected to provide a further update on Friday.

Follow the game between Arsenal and Manchester United on Sunday with Flashscore.

