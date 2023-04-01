John Terry reveals he was interviewed for Newcastle manager job

John Terry says he was one of the names linked to the post when Steve Bruce was sacked by Newcastle

Chelsea legend John Terry (42) has revealed how he could have been working at a Premier League club as manager.

Terry, who was previously assistant at Aston Villa, stated that he interviewed for the Newcastle United job a few years ago.

He was one of the names linked to the post when Steve Bruce (62) was sacked by the club's then-recently-arrived Saudi Arabian owners.

"When I left Villa, I applied for two or three jobs; I interviewed for Newcastle, and I interviewed for a couple before that I didn't get," began Terry on former teammate John Obi Mikel's (36) Obi One podcast.

"It was a really good process for me because you sit in those meetings and you go 'actually, I'm way off this, I'm glad I didn't get it' and you learn how to present in those meetings.

"Initially I didn't go to League One because I didn't know a lot about it, I'd never played there.

"That's why I ended up in the Championship because I'd played a season there, I'd coached a couple of years and I fully understood the schedule.

"I applied for two jobs in League One and didn't get either of them.

"Interestingly enough, the owners for the teams I applied for told me they wanted to play like Man City.

"It was interesting, but nobody can play like Man City - Chelsea can't play like Man City!"