John Terry reveals he was interviewed for Newcastle manager job

Terry, who was previously assistant at Aston Villa, stated that he interviewed for the Newcastle United job a few years ago.
He was one of the names linked to the post when Steve Bruce (62) was sacked by the club's then-recently-arrived Saudi Arabian owners.
"When I left Villa, I applied for two or three jobs; I interviewed for Newcastle, and I interviewed for a couple before that I didn't get," began Terry on former teammate John Obi Mikel's (36) Obi One podcast.
"It was a really good process for me because you sit in those meetings and you go 'actually, I'm way off this, I'm glad I didn't get it' and you learn how to present in those meetings.
"Initially I didn't go to League One because I didn't know a lot about it, I'd never played there.
"That's why I ended up in the Championship because I'd played a season there, I'd coached a couple of years and I fully understood the schedule.
"I applied for two jobs in League One and didn't get either of them.
"Interestingly enough, the owners for the teams I applied for told me they wanted to play like Man City.
"It was interesting, but nobody can play like Man City - Chelsea can't play like Man City!"