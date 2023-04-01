Jurgen Klopp believes fortress Anfield is a 'nightmare' for visiting teams

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Jurgen Klopp believes fortress Anfield is a 'nightmare' for visiting teams
Jurgen Klopp believes fortress Anfield is a 'nightmare' for visiting teams
Jurgen Klopp said Anfield is a "nightmare" for opposition sides
Jurgen Klopp said Anfield is a "nightmare" for opposition sides
AFP
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes Anfield is a "nightmare" for visiting teams as the Reds have turned their home into a fortress once more.

A 4-0 thrashing of LASK in the Europa League on Thursday means Liverpool have won all 10 home games this season, scoring 31 goals in the process.

Real Madrid's 5-2 Champions League win in February was the last time Klopp's men lost on home soil and their last domestic defeat was over a year ago in October 2022.

Despite a disappointing campaign last season, Liverpool have won 18 and drawn three of their last 21 home Premier League games.

"It is our home, it must, must, must be a difficult place to come," said Klopp ahead of Fulham's trip to Anfield on Sunday.

"I think for every player, if they are not playing at Liverpool and play in a different country, playing at Anfield is a dream.

"But actually it must be a nightmare and that is what we try to do. It didn't work out all the time but when our people are at it, it makes a massive difference."

Liverpool will be without first-choice goalkeeper Alisson Becker due to injury this weekend.

But his understudy Caoimhin Kelleher looked solid against LASK and Klopp said the Irishman has his trust.

"It is a situation he did not want to have, but obviously because you want opportunities, you want to play, now he will get a few games, definitely. I trust him." added Klopp.

Liverpool begin the weekend third in the Premier League but just two points behind leaders Arsenal.

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueLiverpoolFulham
Related Articles
Who's Missing: 18 players ruled out ahead of Newcastle vs Manchester United
Liverpool winning Europa League group 'very important', says Klopp
Postecoglou's Spurs not for turning as they face tough trip to Manchester City
Show more
Football
Football Tracker: Juventus looking to go top of Serie A as they head to Monza
Updated
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta believes Kai Havertz is finally hitting his stride
Villa file complaint against Legia Warsaw after clashes at Conference League game
Updated
Tottenham expect midfielder Bentancur to be out for around two months
Fantasy Premier League: More questions than answers as jam-packed festive period arrives
Postecoglou and Dyche urge rulemakers to 'leave the game alone' after sin bin idea
Erik ten Hag insists Andre Onana is among Premier League's best goalkeepers
Pep Guardiola says Ange Postecoglou's bravery 'makes football a better place'
Most Read
South Korea suspend striker Hwang Ui-jo over sex video investigation
Derby Week: Hamburger SV versus St. Pauli - a clash of opinions in Germany's north
Europa League roundup: Liverpool thrash LASK to secure knock-out spot
UCL Team of the Week: Bellingham shines yet again as Jesus finally returns to form

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings