Kluivert on target as Bournemouth beat relegation-threatened Burnley

Justin Kluivert scored the opener for Bournemouth
AFP
Bournemouth secured their first-ever league double over Burnley after a brilliant first-half strike from Justin Kluivert (24) helped fire the Cherries to a 2-0 victory over Vincent Kompany’s side.

Having been given the dreaded vote of confidence after last weekend’s heavy defeat at Crystal Palace, Kompany knew the importance of starting quickly against a struggling Bournemouth side.

The hosts came flying out the blocks in the opening stages, but despite their attacking intent, it was the Cherries who took the lead against the run of play in the 13th minute.

Lewis Cook was the architect, playing a superb ball over the top to release Kluivert, and the Dutch international cut inside Dara O’Shea before rifling home beyond James Trafford.

Determined to find a swift response, Burnley upped the ante as the first half progressed, but a lack of cutting edge in the final third continued to prove problematic for Komany’s men.

Jacob Bruun Larsen’s curled free-kick was expertly thwarted by Neto, before Vitinho spurned a glorious opportunity on the stroke of half time, heading wastefully over the bar from close range.

Opta by StatsPerform

Having picked up just five points from their 13 league matches on home soil this season, the hosts were fortunate not to fall further behind during the early stages of the second period, with Trafford denying Dominic Solanke, while Marcus Tavernier drilled into the side-netting.

Chances continued to fall the way of Bournemouth with time ticking into the final half-hour, but the lively Antoine Semenyo twice missed the target with a pair of low efforts.

The Cherries’ profligacy in front of goal set up a fascinating finale, but despite plenty of late Burnley pressure, it was the visitors who sealed the three points as Semenyo’s long-range strike deflected beyond the reach of Trafford.

The result ends Bournemouth’s seven-game winless run in the league, while Burnley remain 11 points adrift of safety with time quickly running out on their top-flight survival bid.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Neto (Bournemouth)

Get all of our stats from this match here.

