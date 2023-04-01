Leeds' relegation confirmed with defeat to Harry Kane-inspired Tottenham

Leeds United have been relegated from the Premier League (PL) after suffering defeat to Tottenham Hotspur on the final day, leaving them without a win since early April (D2, L7). Despite claiming victory, Spurs miss out on European football thanks to results elsewhere.

With PL safety out of their hands and Opta giving Leeds just a 3% chance of survival ahead of kick-off, home fans knew nothing less than a win would be enough to keep their side up.

Standing in their way was a side that had seen their UEFA Champions League hopes go up in smoke thanks to just one win in seven, yet Tottenham had one final European lifeline remaining in the form of the UEFA Europa Conference League (UECL) qualification.

Even the most optimistic Leeds supporters surely feared the worst with just two minutes on the clock, as Harry Kane celebrated his 29th PL goal of the season, sweeping home from a Son Heung-min lay-off.

Sam Allardyce's side had no time to waste, but an inviting cross was sent wayward by an unmarked Robin Koch shortly after going behind.

The tension was palpable at Elland Road, and with clear-cut chances proving hard to come by for the hosts, news of Leicester City taking the lead against West Ham United only added to their woes as HT approached.

Much like the first half, Spurs flew out of the traps with a lightning-fast goal, all but ending Leeds’ faint hopes of survival.

Kane was instrumental once again, delicately flicking the ball over Liam Cooper before picking out Pedro Porro, who struck low across Joel Robles and into the bottom corner.

Just about everything was going against the West Yorkshire side, and a goal for Everton against Bournemouth continued that trend with Leeds needing three different results to change in the final half-hour.

Jack Harrison gave his side a foothold in the contest with a neat strike, but that quickly crumbled away moments later when Kane rounded off an incisive counterattack with a composed finish to knock the stuffing out of Leeds, and ultimately confirm their relegation to the Championship after a three-year stay in Premier League.

As for Spurs, a wonderful solo run from substitute Lucas Moura in stoppage time was the perfect send-off for the departing Brazilian - his first goal in 38 games.

Sadly, a first league away win since late January isn’t enough to claw Tottenham back into Europe, finishing the campaign in 8th place as Aston Villa pip them to the UECL spot.

