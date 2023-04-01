Liverpool 'exploring' move for RB Leipzig's Szoboszlai after meeting player's camp

Liverpool are said to be 'exploring' a potential move for RB Leipzig midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai (22) this summer.

The Reds' desire to bolster their midfield options before the start of next season is far from a secret one.

Reports from all over have linked the Premier League giants with name after name, but now Szoboszlai tops the pile.

That's because Liverpool met with the player's 'camp' just this week, according to new information obtained by The Athletic.

Szoboszlai and Lithuania's Jankauskas and Paulauskas AFP

Szoboszlai has been talked about in and around Anfield for at least two years, but it appears the time to strike may now have arrived.

Fabrizio Romano detailed the Leipzig midfielder's contract release clause on social media earlier this summer.

According to the football transfer guru, up until June 30th, an offer of €70 million would force the Bundesliga club to accept the bid.

After that deadline, though, the clause is invalid - and would-be suitors could then have to wait until winter.

In Liverpool's case, the timing of this development certainly feels significant.

The Reds are on the verge of completing a deal with Leipzig that would see Fabio Carvalho join the German side on loan. Interest in Szoboszlai is believed to be a separate issue.

Notably, midfielders James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita will see their Liverpool contracts expire at the end of the month.

Alexis Mac Allister became the Reds' first summer signing on June 8th, joining from Brighton - where Milner will ply his trade next term.

