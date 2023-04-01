Luis Diaz reunited with father for first time since kidnapping ordeal

Luis Diaz reunited with father for first time since kidnapping ordeal
Luis Diaz and Mane Diaz were emotional at their reunion
Luis Diaz and Mane Diaz were emotional at their reunion
Luis Diaz (26) joined the Colombian national team training camp and was reunited with his father, and the rest of his family, days after his release from kidnapping.

It has been the most difficult few weeks in the life of the Liverpool forward and his father and, by extension, for all his family members.

The kidnapping of Mane Diaz has kept his son on tenterhooks, but he was able to overcome the situation emotionally and play. He was even able to score a goal and celebrate by calling for his release.

After talks between the Colombian government and the kidnappers, the National Liberation Army (ELN), the footballer's father was finally released last week.

And now, Luis Diaz has travelled to his country to join the Colombian national team, where an emotional reunion has taken place.

Colombia will play Brazil on Friday and Paraguay on Wednesday in the World Cup qualifiers.

