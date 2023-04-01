Man United's Lisandro Martinez out for extended period with foot injury

Lisandro Martinez in action against Bayern Munich
Lisandro Martinez in action against Bayern Munich
Reuters
Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez (25) will be out of action for an extended period after an aggravation of a foot injury he suffered in April, the Premier League club confirmed on Friday.

"The Argentinian defender experienced the setback in our Premier League game against Arsenal earlier this month," the club said in a statement.

"Martinez bravely continued playing for the following two games against Brighton & Hove Albion and Bayern Munich.

"But it has now been determined that he needs a period on the sidelines for recovery and rehabilitation. Assessment is ongoing to decide next steps."

Sergio Reguilon (26) will also be absent from Saturday's Premier League game against Crystal Palace with a minor injury.

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueMartinez LisandroManchester United
