Manchester United midfielder McTominay eager to build on goalscoring form

Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay (27) has admitted he is eager to build on his goalscoring form.

He is the club's joint-top goalscorer this season with six.

His form in front of goal has got United out of trouble on more than once occasion.

"You just have to see the ball coming into the box and you have to try and arrive there like the other night against Wigan," McTominay said in an ICS interview.

"I could have had two or three goals and you're still kicking yourself now that you've not. It's a wasted opportunity because I look at those chances and think, 'I've got to score at least two of them.'

"That's just the way football is, you have to take your moments. Thankfully, I've been able to do that in certain games, but I still can do much, much better.

"With the chances that you get, and Bruno (Fernandes) and Christian Christian (Eriksen) and players like that, Marcus (Rashford), (Alejandro) Garnacho delivering top-quality balls into the box yeah, I've got to do a little bit more as a midfielder."

Manchester United are next in action against Spurs on Sunday, January 14th.