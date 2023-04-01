Manchester United pick up much-needed win over spirited Luton

Manchester United pick up much-needed win over spirited Luton
Manchester United's Swedish defender #02 Victor Lindelof (R) celebrates with teammates
Manchester United's Swedish defender #02 Victor Lindelof (R) celebrates with teammates
AFP
Manchester United returned to winning ways with a 1-0 victory over Luton Town in the Premier League, continuing their incredible head-to-head run of home victories against the Hatters, now at 19 which dates back to 1899.

Manchester United were hoping to return to winning ways following their calamitous 4-3 defeat to Copenhagen in the UEFA Champions League in midweek, and they had a great opportunity to do so in hosting struggling Luton Town. Erik ten Hag’s men got off to a fast, dominant start, having 85% possession in the opening 15 minutes.

The hosts created multiple chances on goal but the best came as Marcus Rashford’s deflected cross landed on a plate for Rasmus Hojlund just a few yards in front of goal but the Dane, still searching for his first PL goal, was denied by a superb Thomas Kaminski save.

Luton Town's English defnder #02 Gabriel Osho clears the ball next to Manchester United's Portuguese midfielder #08 Bruno Fernandes
AFP

Scott McTominay and Alejandro Garnacho then had efforts go close but United were struggling to find a killer instinct in the final third.

Luton eventually grew into the game and almost nicked an opener before HT but Andre Onana got down to his left to deny Carlton Morris.

Garnacho had a great opportunity to find the breakthrough right on the stroke of the interval, but with just the goalkeeper to beat, the Argentine couldn’t get the ball out of his feet to score, ending a frustrating half for United.

The second half was essentially more of the same for United, dominating possession but a lack of clinical edge in front of goal was their downfall.

Manchester United's Swedish defender #02 Victor Lindelof (rear C) celebrates with teammates after scoring
AFP

That was until the 59th minute when a Bruno Fernandes corner wasn’t cleared properly by the Hatters, and then Marcus Rashford drilled a ball into the box, then following a ricochet, Victor Lindelof capitalised and fired the ball past Kaminski.

With the pressure of finding the opener removed, United played with more freedom and almost netted a second but Mctominay’s header was brilliantly saved by the Luton shot-stopper.

Match stats
Flashscore

In the end, it was just the one goal that United needed to secure all three points, and though a win was expected against Luton, a much-needed reprieve going into the international break was just what ten Hag would have wanted.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Victor Lindelof (Manchester United)

Catch up on the match stats with Flashscore.

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueManchester UnitedLutonLindelof Victor
