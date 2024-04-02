Manchester United's Lindelof and Martinez out for a month with injuries

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Manchester United's Lindelof and Martinez out for a month with injuries
Manchester United's Lindelof and Martinez out for a month with injuries
Victor Lindelof, right, suffered a hamstring injury in the draw with Brentford at the weekend
Victor Lindelof, right, suffered a hamstring injury in the draw with Brentford at the weekend
Reuters
Manchester United centre-backs Victor Lindelof (29) and Lisandro Martinez (26) will be out for at least a month with muscle injuries, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.

Sweden captain Lindelof went off in the second half of Saturday's draw with Brentford with a hamstring problem.

Martinez replaced him in the 69th minute, making his first appearance since early February after recovering from a knee injury.

However, the Argentina international then suffered a calf strain in training and will not be available for the next games.

United, who are sixth in the table on 48 points with nine league games remaining, face Chelsea away on Thursday.

Follow the game with Flashscore.

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueLindelof VictorMartinez LisandroManchester United
Related Articles
Manchester United's Martinez could return against Brentford, says Ten Hag
Mount back in Manchester United training after four-month injury absence
Ten Hag defends decision to let Martinez play on after injury blow
Show more
Football
Brighton post Premier League record profit of £122.8 million
Cameroon appoint Belgian Marc Brys as new head coach
West Ham and Spurs share the spoils in competitive London derby
Juventus put one foot in Coppa Italia final with vital victory over Lazio
Lacazette brace helps Lyon past Valenciennes to make Coupe de France final
Burnley maintain unbeaten run with hard-fought draw against Wolves
Kaiserslautern end Saarbrucken's dream run to reach DFB Pokal final
Bournemouth edge past Crystal Palace as Kluivert claims all three points for Cherries
Late penalty helps Everton snatch vital point away at Newcastle
Relegation-threatened Forest put on clinical first-half display to smash sorry Fulham
Most Read
"It's sad and ugly": Racially abused player Sarr speaks out after abandoned Spanish match
Fenerbahce to stay in Turkish Super Lig for now, chairman says
Dominic Thiem cuts down on practice to keep troublesome wrist injury at bay
Emmanuel Amuneke, Michael Nsien and Finidi George: Who could be the next Nigeria manager?

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings