Marcus Rashford can use 'wake-up call' to improve United form says Solskjaer

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Marcus Rashford can use 'wake-up call' to improve United form says Solskjaer
Marcus Rashford can use 'wake-up call' to improve United form says Solskjaer
Marcus Rashford has struggled for consistency this season
Marcus Rashford has struggled for consistency this season
Reuters
Manchester United's Marcus Rashford (26) has had a "wake-up call" after being dropped over a disciplinary issue and must spur himself on to be more consistent, the Premier League club's former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (50) said on Friday.

The England international missed a training session after reportedly being seen at nightspots in Belfast and was absent from United's 4-2 FA Cup fourth-round victory at Newport County last month.

United said they had dealt with the "internal disciplinary matter" and Rashford scored on his return to Erik ten Hag's starting side in last week's 4-3 league win at Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Rashford scored a career-best 30 goals last season but has only netted six times in all competitions this term and Solskjaer said he needed to rediscover his best form.

"Obviously I managed Marcus for three years and I know him. It's not my job to go out and discuss his performances, but last season he was fantastic and it's about consistency in football," Solskjaer told Reuters in the south Indian city of Bengaluru.

"Marcus and many others haven't hit the heights this season. I'm sure he had a wake-up call last week and hopefully that will spur him on.

"Is it the manager's job to get the best out of him, or is it mostly himself or any player's responsibility to get the best out of yourself? I think that's more it."

Rashford and Solskjaer back in 2021
AFP

Speaking during the first leg of his India tour, which also includes visits to Mumbai and New Delhi, Solskjaer, who won the Champions League, six Premier League titles and two FA Cup trophies playing for United, said he had full faith in Rashford.

"He's had a fantastic career, some ups and downs," added the Norwegian, who is being hosted by Tilak Gaurang Shah of quizzing company Ace of Pubs.

"Now we hope he's going to hit that consistency, because I know and we all know there's a top player there. It's difficult to be at the top all the time, but it takes sacrifice."

GLORY DAYS

Solskjaer, sacked by United in November 2021 after a run of poor results, hoped Ten Hag could guide them back to glory.

United won the League Cup and finished third in the table under the Dutchman last season but are currently sixth with 38 points from 23 games, eight points off the top four, with their only realistic chance of silverware being the FA Cup.

"I know exactly what he's going through in the good times and the more difficult times," Solskjaer said. "We want to get to the top again and I hope it's with Eric."

Solskjaer said British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe coming on board as a minority stakeholder had given fans fresh belief and the Norwegian weighed in on media reports that the INEOS group founder was keen to upgrade the Old Trafford club's stadium.

"We have to move with the times and at the moment something has to happen," he said. "It's either renovation or a new stadium because we're falling behind if we're staying in the same place we have.

"It's going to divide fans for sure, because history is important. But we traded The Cliff (training ground), which was iconic for United and the Busby Babes, with Carrington.

"It looks like we might have to build a new stadium."

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueSolskjaer Ole GunnarRashford MarcusManchester United
Related Articles
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag says case is closed on Marcus Rashford incident
Rashford has 'taken responsibility for his actions,' say Manchester United
Ten Hag ready to select 'strongest' Manchester United team as stars return
Show more
Football
Premier League managers unconvinced by 'blue card' sin bin proposal
Pep Guardiola warns Manchester City not to take struggling Everton for granted
London at the heart of Nigeria’s bid for Africa Cup of Nations glory
The Premier League has never seen so many goals scored - but why?
Bukayo Saka likely to be fit as cautious Arsenal visit to city rivals West Ham
Thiago injury 'not good news', says Liverpool boss Klopp ahead of Burnley clash
Hack the weekend: will Brighton surprise Tottenham for the second time in two months?
Erik ten Hag demands more improvement from Manchester United's young stars
Alonso: Leverkusen must be 'almost perfect' against undermanned Bayern
Most Read
UEFA Nations League draw: France & Italy placed in same group, Germany to face Netherlands
Inter Miami sorry for Lionel Messi's Hong Kong absence amidst controversy
Editors' Picks: Top-of-the-table clashes, continental finals and Super Bowl LVIII
OPINION: Teams should not be policed for their celebrations

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings