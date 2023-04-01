Moyes says West Ham 'can't plan anything' as Declan Rice move drags on

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Moyes says West Ham 'can't plan anything' as Declan Rice move drags on
Moyes says West Ham 'can't plan anything' as Declan Rice move drags on
David Moyes is yet to see Declan Rice depart
David Moyes is yet to see Declan Rice depart
Profimedia
Frustrated West Ham coach David Moyes has lamented Declan Rice's (24) drawn-out move to Arsenal, saying Friday he "can't plan anything" until the captain's transfer is done.

A £105 million deal for the England international midfielder was agreed with Arsenal 10 days ago but he is still officially a West Ham player.

Rice is not though part of West Ham's touring squad to Australia for pre-season friendlies against Perth Glory and Tottenham Hotspur.

The Premier League season kicks off in a month.

"Until it's done we can't plan anything really," Moyes told reporters in Perth ahead of West Ham's friendly against Perth Glory on Saturday.

"Everybody knows the situation. We are expecting something to happen."

Moyes remained coy over possible replacements for the influential Rice, who played a major part in West Ham's Europa Conference League title win.

"I don't think we can replace Declan exactly like for like, that is for sure," he said.

"We will add to the squad. We won’t be giving any thoughts or any names or anything like that."

With Rice and several other star players absent, West Ham boasts a youthful squad in Perth in the club's first outing since their European triumph over Fiorentina.

"We're still buzzing... there are fantastic memories that won't fade away quickly. But we've also moved on and preparing for the next round of games," said Moyes, whose job was under threat last season with West Ham near the Premier League's relegation zone.

"We don't have all of our international players with us due to a late finish and international games so it's a great opportunity for some young players and the players we have with us now."

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueWest HamRice DeclanArsenalTransfer News
Related Articles
Arsenal reportedly agree deal for West Ham midfielder Declan Rice
Arsenal close to finalising signing of talismanic West Ham captain Declan Rice
Arsenal lodge improved third bid for West Ham's Declan Rice worth up to £105m
Show more
Football
'Against their nature': When Brazil banned women from football
Mary Fowler fires Australia to 1-0 win over France in World Cup warm-up
Zambia call up teenage goalkeeper Leticia Lungu for Women's World Cup
Wolverhampton Wanderers fined for fans' homophobic chanting
Transfer News LIVE: Henderson agrees to Al-Ettifaq move, Walker agrees Bayern deal
Updated
From mutiny and boycotts to equal-pay demands, women's game faces reckoning
Australia lucky to have skipper Sam Kerr, says Hayley Raso ahead of World Cup
Spaniard Rodrigo leaves Leeds for Qatari club Al-Rayyan for undisclosed fee
Bournemouth sign midfielder Romain Faivre from Lyon for 15 million euros
Juventus announce they have started procedure to leave European Super League project
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Henderson agrees to Al-Ettifaq move, Walker agrees Bayern deal
Marketa Vondrousova ends Elina Svitolina's run to reach Wimbledon final
Carlos Alcaraz says dad 'just a fan' after Novak Djokovic filmed at Wimbledon
Why Manchester United are desperate to replace David de Gea with Andre Onana

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |