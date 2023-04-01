PGMOL chief Howard Webb stands by VAR decision on Anthony Gordon goal

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. PGMOL chief Howard Webb stands by VAR decision on Anthony Gordon goal
PGMOL chief Howard Webb stands by VAR decision on Anthony Gordon goal
Gordon scored a hugely controversial goal against Arsenal
Gordon scored a hugely controversial goal against Arsenal
Reuters
Referees body (PGMOL) chief Howard Webb said there was no conclusive evidence available for the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) to disallow Anthony Gordon's (22) goal for Newcastle United against Arsenal earlier this month.

Gordon's goal at St James' Park on November 4th was allowed to stand following a lengthy VAR review to check if the ball went out of play, whether there was a foul in the build-up and for offside.

Arteta gave a scathing assessment of the match officials after the 1-0 defeat ended their unbeaten run in the league, with Arsenal backing the Spaniard's stance.

"We know the ball is curved, so it can be over-hanging the line and we need evidence it's out, and we don't have that here," Webb told Match Officials Mic'd Up on Tuesday.

"The ball then comes over and Joelinton challenges Gabriel (Magalhaes), and it could be a foul, might be a foul. The VAR decides that the evidence from the footage isn't clear enough to intervene with a recommendation for a review for a clear error.

"So again, no conclusive evidence that Gordon was offside when the ball was last touched. The VAR went through that diligently and identified no clear evidence to intervene to overturn the goal. The process was actually correct."

However, Webb said VAR fell short during Wolverhampton Wanderers game against Newcastle last month.

Newcastle were awarded a penalty following a challenge by Wolves' Hwang Hee-chan on Fabian Schar, a decision Wolves manager Gary O'Neil labelled "scandalous".

"We feel this is a situation that reaches the threshold for a clear and obvious error even though there is contact and the ball isn't played by Hwang," Webb said. "VAR didn't quite get there and, in our opinion, should have done."

Mentions
FootballGordon AnthonyJoelintonGabriel MagalhaesNewcastle UtdArsenalWolvesHwang Hee-ChanSchar FabianPremier League
Related Articles
Who's missing: Nine players ruled out for Newcastle as Howe returns to Bournemouth
More VAR controversies prompt calls for further action in Premier League
Arsenal stand behind manager Arteta on criticism of Premier League officiating
Show more
Football
Manchester United CEO Richard Arnold set to leave club at end of the year
Updated
Cole Palmer: Chelsea move 'paying off' after earning first England call-up
Absence from the 2023 AFCON could tarnish Thomas Partey’s Ghana legacy
Union Berlin part ways with coach Urs Fischer after nine-game losing run
From refugee camp to Munich, Bayern sign Australian youngster Nestory Irankunda
Manchester City report record profits to match best season on pitch
'Matilda' Australia's word of the year after superb Women's World Cup run
Serial winner Xabi Alonso has soaring Leverkusen dreaming of Bundesliga title
Emma Hayes hired to turn around US women's football team in record deal
Most Read
Stefanos Tsitsipas quits with injury against Holger Rune at ATP Finals
FIFA reschedules Israeli men's and women's national teams' matches to November
Luis Diaz reunited with father for first time since kidnapping ordeal
Medvedev feels Carlos Alcaraz slow down inevitable as pair start ATP Tour finals

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings