Pickford fumes that the 'whole world knows Liverpool favoured by ref'

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Pickford fumes that the 'whole world knows Liverpool favoured by ref'
Pickford fumes that the 'whole world knows Liverpool favoured by ref'
Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford says the "whole world" knows Liverpool were favoured by match officials for Saturday's 2-0 defeat
Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford says the "whole world" knows Liverpool were favoured by match officials for Saturday's 2-0 defeat
AFP
Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford (29) says the "whole world" knows Liverpool were favoured by match officials for Saturday's 2-0 defeat.

Ashley Young (38) was sent off, while Everton were left aggrieved by Ibrahima Konate (24) avoiding a second yellow and also VAR granting Liverpool a penalty, converted by Mohamed Salah (31).

"It's a tough day. It's always going to be tough to come to Anfield as an Everton player," Pickford said after the full-time whistle.

"We gave it our all, worked hard and decisions definitely didn't go our way, no shock there.

"I think the work-rate we've put in was second to none after going down to ten men.

Ashley Young of Everton reacts as he is sent off after being shown a red card
AFP

"After about half an hour, we dug in and they created chances - like they were always going to. We put up a good fight. As a team, we're not far off.

"Coming here is always a tough place, but we had a right good go and were always in the game - even with ten men. Going down to ten and the lads putting a shift in, you're going to get tired."

Asked if he believed Everton were on the wrong side of the officiating, Pickford told Premier League Productions: "It's not rocket science to work it out, I think the whole world will know.

"We can't comment too much because you will just get done anyway. A bit of dialogue would be nice and less arrogance would be nice as well."

Mentions
FootballPremier LeaguePickford JordanLiverpoolEvertonKonate IbrahimaSalah MohamedYoung Ashley
Related Articles
Klopp 'can imagine frustration' for Dyche after red card controversy in derby win
Salah sinks 10-man Toffees as Liverpool bag derby bragging rights
Liverpool's Konate and Thiago out for Villa match
Show more
Football
Football Tracker: AC Milan down to 10 against Juventus, Barcelona face Athletic Bilbao
Updated
Keeper Georgi Petkov breaks record for oldest player in Bulgarian top flight at 47
Bobby Charlton was the 'dream' teammate for Man Utd legend Denis Law
Aston Villa a force to be reckoned with as they put four past West Ham
Relentless Monaco soar to top of Ligue 1 with battling victory over Metz
Ajax lose again to make it eight straight games without a win
Five-star Girona move back to LaLiga summit after dismantling Almeria
Howe adamant Tonali 'has the support' of Newcastle fans and owners
El Shaarawy nets as Roma leave it late to take down stubborn Monza
Most Read
Derby Week: An intense rivalry from Greece's Athenian football triangle
Hack the Weekend: Barcelona, Villarreal and Hamburg could all be in trouble at home
Football Tracker: AC Milan down to 10 against Juventus, Barcelona face Athletic Bilbao
Arteta hails determination as Arsenal fight back for inspired draw against Chelsea

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings