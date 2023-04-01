Players must have faith in their capabilities to play at Man Utd, says Erik ten Hag

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Players must have faith in their capabilities to play at Man Utd, says Erik ten Hag
Players must have faith in their capabilities to play at Man Utd, says Erik ten Hag
Erik Ten Hag is under pressure at Manchester United after a disappointing season
Erik Ten Hag is under pressure at Manchester United after a disappointing season
Reuters
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag (53) said players must have confidence in their capabilities to play at the Premier League club, given the extraordinary expectations that come with joining the record 20-time top-flight champions.

According to media reports in Britain, England winger Jadon Sancho (23) is set to rejoin Borussia Dortmund on loan, adding to the list of big-money signings that have struggled to make an impact at Old Trafford.

The winger moved to United from the Bundesliga side for 85 million euros ($93 million) in August 2021, signing a five-year deal, but could not hold down a regular spot and later became embroiled in a disciplinary row with Ten Hag.

Ten Hag's Dutch compatriot Donny van de Beek (26), also made a loan switch to the German league by joining Eintracht Frankfurt earlier in January.

When asked whether Van de Beek's struggles would put off players, Ten Hag told reporters: "That is always on those players and how much confidence you have in your capabilities.

"But I can tell you one thing — the Premier League is tough, Manchester United, that is tough to play there because it is more easy to play in almost any other team than Manchester United because the pressure is that high always.

"You have to deal with that. But if you have confidence in yourself, this is the best challenge and this is definitely the best club you want to be at as a player.

"It depends on player to player, and it depends especially on the character of the player, their personality."

United, eighth in the league, face League One club Wigan Athletic in the third round of the FA Cup later on Monday. 

Manchester United travel to Wigan looking to secure a place in the FA Cup fourth round.
Flashscore
Mentions
FootballPremier Leaguevan de Beek DonnySancho JadonManchester United
Related Articles
Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund in talks over Jadon Sancho loan move
Rudy's Rumour Mill: Inter Milan offer to Zielinski, Tottenham plan title mega spend
Richarlison and Sancho among stars on Saudi Pro League radar
Show more
Football
Transfer News LIVE: Henderson seeking Premier League return, Dortmund close on Maatsen
Updated
Dario Felman column: Echeverri right to choose Man City, Ancelotti deserves lifetime deal
Birmingham City appoint Tony Mowbray as Wayne Rooney's replacement
Holders Qatar to host delayed Asian Cup as Gulf influence grows
Igor Stimac says 'sleeping giant' India awakening ahead of Asian Cup
Mikel Arteta admits Arsenal need 'reset' after FA Cup exit to Liverpool
Jurgen Klopp pleased with Liverpool squad for stepping up in absence of big names
Dorival Junior quits as Sao Paulo manager to take over Brazilian national team
Former Portugal and Poland manager Fernando Santos appointed by Besiktas
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Henderson seeking Premier League return, Dortmund close on Maatsen
Alexander Zverev-led Germany beat Iga Swiatek's Poland to win United Cup
Football Tracker: Roma and Atalanta draw, PSG and Barcelona progress in cups
Rafa Nadal withdraws from Australian Open after suffering new injury

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings