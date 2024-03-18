Premier League Player of the Week: Morgan Gibbs-White puts on top display

Gibbs-White in action against Luton
Gibbs-White in action against Luton
Marek Kratochvil/AFP
Morgan Gibbs-White (24) is Flashscore's Premier League Player of the Week after a fine display in Nottingham Forest's 1-1 draw against Luton.

The midfielder earned the highest rating of any player last weekend - albeit with only four matches played due to the FA Cup quarter-finals.

Gibbs-White was a creative threat throughout the match at Kenilworth Road, getting an assist on top of four key passes.

He also put in a solid defensive shift when called upon, winning six duels, making two tackles and one interception.

Gibbs-White v Luton
Opta by StatsPerform / AFP

Nottingham Forest's fight the stay in the Premier League continues after the international break, when they face fellow strugglers Crystal Palace.

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueGibbs-White MorganNottinghamLuton
