Premier League Player of the Week: Morgan Gibbs-White puts on top display

Morgan Gibbs-White (24) is Flashscore's Premier League Player of the Week after a fine display in Nottingham Forest's 1-1 draw against Luton.
The midfielder earned the highest rating of any player last weekend - albeit with only four matches played due to the FA Cup quarter-finals.
Gibbs-White was a creative threat throughout the match at Kenilworth Road, getting an assist on top of four key passes.
He also put in a solid defensive shift when called upon, winning six duels, making two tackles and one interception.
Nottingham Forest's fight the stay in the Premier League continues after the international break, when they face fellow strugglers Crystal Palace.